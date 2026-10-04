Watch NRL Grand Final 2026 FREE on 9Now (Australia)

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Roosters vs Knights kick-off: Sun, Oct 4, 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST / 7.30pm AEDT

The 2026 NRL Grand Final is serving up a David vs Goliath clash between the Roosters and the Knights at Accor Stadium. Whereas Sydney have reached eight previous Grand Finals and won four of them, including two in the past decade, for the past 15 years Newcastle fans have been more concerned with survival than the Provan-Summons Trophy. The Knights were wooden-spooners for the fifth time last season.

Newcastle's one and only previous Grand Final appearance came in 2001, an upset win over the Eels. Produce the goods again on Sunday and they'll go down in NRL lore – the last team to go from last to first were the 1934 Western Suburbs. You wouldn't rule anything out. Justin Holbrook's men finished seventh in the ladder but have taken down minor premiers Penrith and second-place finishers New Zealand en route to the Grand Final. They were trailing the Panthers and down to 12 men last weekend due to Phoenix Crossland's awful tackle on Nathan Cleary, but pulled off a stunning comeback thanks to the combined excellence of Tyson Frizell, Sandon Smith and Kalyn Ponga.

The Roosters, meanwhile, are very comfortable on this stage, and the NRL Grand Final is effectively a home match for Trent Robinson's men. They flew out of the traps to throw the Dolphins off their game last weekend, and if their forwards, led by Victor Radley, can capture that same intensity here it could be a long day for the Knights. On a personal note, Mark Nawaqanitawase is looking to sign off in style before jetting off to Japan to cross codes again.

Read on as we explain how to watch Roosters vs Knights for free in the 2026 NRL Grand Final.

Can you watch NRL Grand Final 2026 for free?

Yes. The Roosters vs Knights is being shown on free-to-air Channel Nine in Australia.

Stream the NRL Grand Final 2026 free on 9Now New to 9Now? Register for a free account to watch 9Now online.



Don't forget. You will need an Australian postcode (e.g. 2026) to access the Nine Network's streaming service.



Traveling outside Australia today? You can use a VPN to watch all the action free of charge as if you were back at home. NordVPN can unblock the free stream for you.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 from anywhere

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How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in the USA

Rugby league fans in the US can watch NRL Grand Final 2026 on FS2 and Fox One.

Fox One starts at $19.99/month or $99/year after a 3-day free trial.

FS2 is carried by several OTT streaming platforms, such as YouTube TV and Fubo, each of which offers new customers a free trial.

Sling TV's $19.99/month Select and $45.99/month Blue plans also include access to the Fox One app.

The Roosters vs Knighst game is also being shown on dedicated streaming platform Watch NRL for $34.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in Australia

Free-to-air Channel Nine is showing NRL Grand Final 2026 in Australia, with live streaming available via 9Now.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch Roosters vs Knights as if you were back home.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing NRL Grand Final 2026 on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in the UK

The 2026 NRL Grand Final is available to watch on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports+ in the UK.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £20/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The Roosters vs Knights clash is also available through Watch NRL for £28.

Away from home? Unlock your NRL Grand Final stream with NordVPN.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in Canada

The 2026 NRL Grand Final is available to watch on Sportsnet in Canada.

If you don't have cable, the Sportsnet+ streaming service starts at CA$34.99/month or CA$269.99/year.

The Roosters vs Knights game is also available to stream live on Watch NRL for CA$46.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch NRL Grand Final 2026 live streams in the rest of the world

The 2026 NRL Grand Final is being shown on the dedicated Watch NRL streaming platform, which is available in all territories except for Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and other selected sanctioned jurisdictions (e.g. Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Iran, North Korea).

Check the website for pricing in your region. Once subscribed, you can stream Watch NRL on phones, tablets, laptops, or the Apple TV app.

Many countries also show games on TV and online through their domestic broadcasters.

What is the NRL Grand Final 2026 start time? The scheduled NRL Grand Final 2026 kick-off time on Sunday, October 4 is 7.30pm AEDT local time in Sydney, which is 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST.

What is the Roosters vs Knights head-to-head? The Roosters and Knights have contested 67 competitive games. Sydney won 42 of them, and Newcastle 22. This season, the head-to-head stands at 2-0 in the Roosters' favour.

What are the NRL Grand Final 2026 teams? Roosters 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Salesi Foketi 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley. Replacements: 14. Connor Watson 15. Angus Crichton 16. Nat Butcher 17. Spencer Leniu 18. Hugo Savala 19. Cody Ramsey Reserves: 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tommy Talau 22. Egan Butcher Knights 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Sandon Smith 8. Tyson Frizell 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Cody Hopwood 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Francis Manuleleua 13. Mathew Croker. Replacements: 14. Harrison Graham 15. Lachlan Crouch 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Dylan Lucas 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Thomas Cant Reserves: 20. Kyle McCarthy 21. Diesel Hagan 22. Elijah Leaumoana

Can I watch NRL Grand Final 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, 9Now and Watch NRL each have a dedicated app.