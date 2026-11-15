A dream Grey Cup matchup is serving up a best-on-best and strength-on-strength showdown between the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes. The Als led the CFL with 15 wins to four defeats, while the Herd were the toast of the West. It's also worth remembering that quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander, although wildly different in their styles of play, are former teammates and close friends.

TL;DR The 2026 Grey Cup will kick off at 6pm ET / 11pm GMT on Sunday, November 15 Watch Grey Cup 2026 FREE on DAZN & CFL+ (select countries)

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A year after he led them to the title in 2023, the Als traded Fajardo to the Elks, in order to press ahead with the younger Alexander. There's no bad blood between the erstwhile stablemates, and the move has worked out for everyone involved.

Davis threw for the second-most touchdowns and the second-most yards during the regular season, picking up the Most Outstanding Player award in the process. Fajardo, who made the shortlist, led all quarterbacks with 517 rushing yards and eight scores. So it follows that Montreal boast the top two receivers in the league in Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, and Edmonton the best ground game, helmed by Justin Rankin and ShunDerrick Powell.

Both defenses have been fearsome too. The Elks forced the most turnovers in the CFL this season, and made them count too, while the Alouettes allowed the fewest sacks.

The intrigue extends to the coaching front too. Jason Maas has been there, done that and got the t-shirt, this being the third Grey Cup game he's led the Als to in the past four seasons, whereas Mark Kilam landed his first head coaching job with the Elks only two years ago, and they proceeded to finish at the bottom of the West Division in his first season in charge. It's been quite the turnaround.

Read on as we explain how to watch Grey Cup 2026 for free, as the Elks vs Alouettes concludes the CFL season.

Can you watch Grey Cup 2026 for free?

Yes. Grey Cup 2026 is free-to-air on both DAZN and CFL+ everywhere except Canada.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch the Elks vs Alouettes for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams from anywhere

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🇨🇦 How to watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

In Canada, the 2026 Grey Cup is being shown on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 and CTV1.

TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$174.99/year.

The Elks vs Alouettes is also available to live stream on Crave, which starts at CA$11.99/month or CA$119.99/year.

Visiting Canada from the US, UK or Australia? Unlock your free Grey Cup stream with NordVPN.

🌎 How to watch Grey Cup 2026 live streams in the US, UK, Australia and RoW

Free Grey Cup 2026 coverage is available to viewers outside Canada – including those based in the US, UK, Australia and beyond – via the DAZN and CFL+ streaming platforms.

Not at home right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the Elks vs Alouettes free-of-charge as if you were back home.

What is the Grey Cup 2026 start time? The scheduled Grey Cup 2026 kick-off time on Sunday, November 15 is 5.30pm CST local time in Calgary, which is 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT. That's 10am AEDT in Australia on Monday, November 16.

What is the Elks vs Alouettes head-to-head? Elks have won 51 times against Sunday's opponents with Alouettes winning 40 and one tie.

Can I watch Grey Cup 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, DAZN and CFL+ each have dedicated apps.