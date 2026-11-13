How to watch France vs South Africa: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Nations Championship 2026 game

Watch France vs South Africa live streams as Les Bleus, top of the Northern Hemisphere table, host the Southern Hemisphere leader Springboks in a pivotal fixture at the Stade de France, Paris, in Round 5 of the Nations Championship 2026.

France's routine 54-17 victory over Fiji last weekend didn't come without a cost. Already without Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos and Antoine Hastoy to play fly half, Fabien Galthié saw Romain Ntamack forced off after 34 minutes with a shoulder injury. The solution against the two-time reigning world champions this week? Antoine Dupont, an emergency proposition who last played No.10 for Toulouse during another injury crisis in 2023/24, with Maxime Lucu recalled a scrum half. Hooker Julien Marchand and number eight Gregory Alldritt also come in to bolster the pack against the fearsome Bomb Squad.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus will deploy his strongest front row in an attempt to establish early dominance in Paris. That means Wilco Louw comes into the XV alongside Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx in the sole change from the Springboks' 66-7 mauling of Italy last weekend, with the visitors seeking their ninth victory over Les Bleus in 10 attempts. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues at fly half, with Ethan Hooker again on the left wing in the injury-enforced absence of Cheslin Kolbe. Two more bonus-point victories and the Boks will qualify for the final, regardless of what New Zealand – also on four wins from four – do in the meantime.

Read on as we explain how to watch France vs South Africa for free.

Watch France vs South Africa for FREE

Yes. France vs South Africa is free-to-air in the US, UK, Ireland and France. ITV1 and Virgin Media One will be showing it on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

🇫🇷 France: TF1+

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN's Black Friday deal can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch France vs South Africa live streams

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How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV are showing France vs South Africa for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Visiting the US from France? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your free stream.

How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in the UK

In the UK, France vs South Africa is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Visiting another country from the UK? Access your ITVX stream of France vs South Africa with NordVPN.

How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in Ireland

France vs South Africa is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in Australia

Stan Sport are broadcasting France vs South Africa in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99 AU$4.99/month thanks to a live deal.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the France vs South Africa game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch France vs Springboks live streams in South Africa

The France vs Springboks game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs799/month for the Premium version which holds Springboks rugby.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch France vs South Africa live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, France vs South Africa is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

France vs South Africa Q&A

What is the France vs South Africa start time? The scheduled France vs South Africa kick-off time on Friday, November 13 is 9.10pm local time in Paris, France, which is 8.10pm GMT / 12.10pm PT / 3.10pm ET. That's 7.10am AEDT and 9.10am NZDT on Saturday, November 14 in Australia and New Zealand.

What is the France vs South Africa head-to-head? France and South Africa have faced one another on 47 previous occasions, with Les Bleus winning 12 to the Springboks' 29. There have been six draws. In France, the record is 6-16 (and one draw) in favor of the Boks. South Africa won the most recent meeting 32-17 in November 2025.

Can I watch France vs South Africa on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.