Your next chair could be a designer one thanks to the Herman Miller Black Friday sale

Herman Miller is one of the best-known and most respected chair brands. Their office chairs, in particular, are highly coveted and have gained a significant following thanks to their true ergonomic design. Arguably, Herman Miller is one of the most credible names in the world when it comes to chair design.

That's why we're so happy to let you know that the Herman Miller Black Friday sale has launched, giving customers 25% off everything!

Moving quickly from task to task? Mirra 2 might be your chair. Want to make a statement? Give Sayl a chance. Feel like you need your own support system? Go for Aeron. For any chair you choose, you can be confident in decades of research-based ergonomic innovation, 12-year warranty, and continued sustainable stewardship. So however you sit, and whoever you are, you'll be happier in a Herman Miller.

Get 25% off at Herman Miller

Herman Miller Black Friday Sale 25% off everything. To take advantage of this, all you need to do is browse the Herman Miller sale, choose your desired chair, and head through to the checkout. No discount codes are required.

Top picks from Herman Miller

Save 25% Herman Miller Mirra 2 Chair: was $1,915 now $1,436.25 A sophisticated chair with intuitive adjustments and dynamic materials that support a range of bodies. Its flexibility and versatility make it an ideal office chair to share with coworkers and family. Buy the chair in one of two back options: "The ultra-responsive Butterfly Back for a dynamic suspension membrane and the durable, easy-to-clean TriFlex back."

Save 25% Herman Miller Sayl Chair: was $1,275 now $956.25 This chair is beautifully inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, and if you know, you can see where they've used that inspiration. According to Herman Miller, "The back features elastomer strands that are stretched more to provide the greatest tension where support is needed and less in areas that benefit from a greater range of motion." And there's a win for sustainability with this chair because Sayl is up to 73% recyclable at the end of its long life.

Save 25% Herman Miller Aeron Chair: was $2,305 now $1,728.75 With a whopping 9 million sold, this gorgeous chair from Herman Miller offers iconic comfort. If you're on the lookout for something that is pure and truly ergonomically perfect, then look no further. The design is innovative and provides great support for a range of postures, activities, and body types. Welcoming all body types from the first to the 99th percentile, Aeron comes in sizes A, B, and C. Recent testing has expanded the chair’s size inclusivity, with the largest size C found to meet all requirements to support users up to 400 lbs.

Why buy from Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a premium furniture brand that sells office chairs, desks, tables, sofas, and stools. All of their products are known for their high quality and longevity.

They are also built to last, as evidenced by the fact that most of them come with a 12-year warranty. When the cost of the item is spread over its lifetime, the premium price becomes worth every penny. Their products are made with high-end components, which increase the level of durability.

In terms of ergonomics, the Aeron chair is a prime example. It features adjustable PostureFit SL for spinal support, balanced recline, and 8Z Pellicle for weight distribution. Other Herman Miller chairs, like Embody, have unique features like a pixelated support system for flexible seating and a wide range of backrest movement.

If you're in the US and are looking to upgrade what you spend most of your day sitting on, then now is a great time. Herman Miller regularly has live offers, and you can check out our Herman Miller coupon codes hub for more offers throughout the year.