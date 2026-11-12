Surfshark proves it does not record your data with a fresh independent no-logs audit

KPMG confirmed Surfshark does not log browsing traffic or IP addresses

The evaluation covered standard, static, and multi-port servers

While single snapshots, regular audits still set a clear privacy benchmark

Surfshark has once again called in outside experts to inspect its infrastructure. Independent Big Four accounting firm KPMG examined the provider’s server setup and confirmed that its systems follow its strict no-log claims.

For anyone shopping for the best VPN, privacy commitments can sound like empty marketing phrases. Almost every service advertises that it leaves no digital trace. Independent checks help bridge the gap between promises and actual technical proof, which is why Surfshark regularly opens its doors to outside inspectors.

This latest verification confirms that the provider does not store browsing histories, IP addresses, connection timestamps, or outgoing traffic. According to Surfshark's official announcement, the audit specifically tested whether user traffic can be monitored or retrieved from live server memory.

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Surfshark's no-log audit: what KPMG actually inspected

Auditors reviewed the technical configuration of Surfshark's production servers, covering standard nodes, static IP locations, and multi-port routing setups. The inspectors assessed whether operational practices matched the guarantees outlined in the service's no-logs policy.

The final assessment found no discrepancies. Surfshark's infrastructure runs entirely on RAM-only servers. Because these machines lack traditional hard drives, all temporary operational data is wiped clean the moment a server reboots or powers down.

This is not the company’s first trip through the review process. Last year, Surfshark cleared an independent audit with Deloitte, following an earlier review that verified its first no-logs audit years ago.

(Image credit: Future)

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What an independent VPN audit actually mean for your privacy?

It is worth asking the hard question: does an audit guarantee absolute anonymity? No, it does not.

An audit provides a point-in-time assessment. It proves that on the days KPMG tested the network, the configurations complied with stated policies. It cannot monitor changes an engineering team might make months later, nor does it turn a VPN into a magic shield against online fingerprinting, account tracking, or malware.

Still, routine testing remains the gold standard for consumer privacy. When providers make full audit findings public, users can verify that their personal internet traffic is not quietly sitting in a log file.

You can read the specific methodology and findings directly in the full KPMG audit report, and learn more about why VPN audits matter in our detailed guide.

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