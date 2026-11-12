How to watch Turkey vs Belgium: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Nations League 2026/27 fixture

Find out how to watch Turkey vs Belgium for free from anywhere in the world as the struggling Crescent Stars host the Red Devils at the Gursel Aksel Stadium, Izmir, in the Nations League.

Turkey arrived at the 2026 World Cup as potential dark horses but have since bombed in spectacular fashion. With six defeats in his final seven games – a 3-2 win against the already-qualified United States the sole victory – Vincenzo Montella got the boot after a 3-1 loss to Italy that left the Crescent Stars pointless after four Nations League games and facing almost certain relegation. Ex-Besiktas boss Sergen Yalcin will take charge of his first game today and will look to 21-year-old creative hub Arda Guler and captain Hakan Calhanoglu to inspire his charges.

Kevin De Bruyne scored two fine goals in Belgium's 3-0 win in the reverse fixture back in October and the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder will return after missing the Red Devils' 4-1 defeat by France last time out. Mark van Bommel has won two and lost two since replacing Rudi Garcia, whose contract wasn't renewed after the World Cup. Belgium need a win to keep pace with Italy and set up a winner-takes-all final group match against the Azzurri with a quarter-final spot on the line.

Watch Turkey vs Belgium for FREE

Turkey vs Belgium will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture.

🇹🇷 Turkey: atv & TV8

🇧🇪 Belgium: VTM & RTL Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Turkey vs Belgium live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Turkey vs Belgium with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇧🇪 Connect to Belgium – Open the NordVPN app and select a Belgian server. ▶️ Head to VTM or RTL Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Turkey vs Belgium for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Turkey vs Belgium in the US

Turkey vs Belgium will be broadcast on FS1 in the US.

You can access FS1 on Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fox One costs $19.99/month and will carry a host of the Nations League matches, including this game between Turkey vs Belgium.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Turkey vs Belgium in the UK

Prime Video will show Turkey vs Belgium in the UK.

To watch you will need to fork out a £2.49 pay-per-view fee.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (77% off) set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Turkey vs Belgium in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Turkey vs Belgium in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, Champions League and Bundesliga.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Turkey vs Belgium in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Turkey vs Belgium live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 4am AEDT on Friday, 13 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Turkey vs Belgium: Q+A

What time does Turkey vs Belgium kick-off? Turkey vs Belgium will kick-off at 5pm GMT / 12pm ET / 9am PT on Thursday, 12 November. That translates to 4am AEDT on Friday, 13 November in Australia.

What is the Turkey vs Belgium head-to-head? Turkey and Belgium have met 12 times previously, with the Crescent Stars winning three to the Red Devils' four. There have been five draws. The previous fixture in the Nations League ended in a 3-0 win for Belgium.

Can I stream Turkey vs Belgium for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above atv & TV8 in Turkey and VTM & RTL Play in Belgium are showing the match for free. NordVPN (77% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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