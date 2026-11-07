How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle: Free streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle live streams in what promises to be a defining Premier League 2026/27 clash for both teams.

Neither Fulham nor Newcastle have made the most convincing of starts to the season, although the Cottagers look to be finding their feet while the Magpies appear to be heading in the opposite direction. Fulham have picked up just nine points from their opening nine games, but seven of those have come in their last three outings, leaving Newcastle just two points and places better off. Expectations are naturally higher on Tyneside and the jeers that greeted the final whistle at St. James’ Park on Monday night suggest the Toon Army are beginning to grow frustrated with Matthias Jaissle. A trip to Craven Cottage is unlikely to offer an easy route back to winning ways, particularly with Alvaro Arbeloa’s side showing signs of improvement. Fulham were particularly impressive last week as they picked up an encouraging point against an in-form Aston Villa.

History suggests there may not be much between these two sides, with Fulham and Newcastle sharing 16 wins apiece and playing out five draws since the Premier League began. However, both will recognise the importance of taking all three points here as they look to put some much-needed daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

Here's how to watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Fulham vs Newcastle for free?

Free Fulham vs Newcastle streams are scarce, but there are a couple of options involving free trials to OTT streaming services.

In the US, matches shown on USA Network can be accessed via YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, which all have free trials of varying lengths.

Away from the US on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Fulham vs Newcastle from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Fulham vs Newcastle.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the USA Network stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to USA Network and tune into Fulham vs Newcastle.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live streams in the US

Fulham vs Newcastle will be shown on USA Network in the US.



To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside the US today? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Fulham vs Newcastle.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live streams in the UK

In the UK, Fulham vs Newcastle isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use Proton VPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live streams in Canada

Fubo are broadcasting Fulham vs Newcastle in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle live streams in Australia

Fulham vs Newcastle will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Proton VPN can help you login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Fulham vs Newcastle start time? Fulham vs Newcastle kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, November 7. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 2am AEDT on Sunday, November 8.

What is the Fulham vs Newcastle head-to-head? The Fulham vs Newcastle Premier League head-to-head stats are incredibly close. The teams have played 37 times in the Premier League. There have been 5 draws, and the remaining 32 matches have resulted in 16 wins for Fulham and 16 wins for Newcastle. Historically speaking, these are two incredibly closely matched teams. The last time they played was in May 2026, when Fulham emerged 2-0 winners.