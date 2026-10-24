How to watch Arsenal vs Everton: Free streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Arsenal vs Everton: Today (Sat, Oct. 24) — 3pm BST / 10am ET

Free Stream: SportyTV (Ghana)

Stream: USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Away from home? Use Proton VPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Arsenal vs Everton live streams in the Premier League 2026/27 as the Gunners target a victory that would move them level on points with leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Toffees are looking to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the season last weekend, against Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side return to action less than 72 hours after a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, in which Declan Rice scored a late equaliser to preserve their unbeaten start to the league phase. Arsenal didn't leave Germany totally unscathed, though, with Bukayo Saka forced off after just 10 minutes with a quad injury. It could see Arteta rotate his side for the visit of Everton, especially given the tight turnaround, as the Gunners look to make it five wins from five home matches in all competitions this season. A victory would keep up the pressure on City, although Arsenal would have to win by seven goals to leapfrog Enzo Maresca's men into top spot.

Everton have never won at the Emirates Stadium in front of fans, with their sole victory at this ground coming in April 2021 — a game that was held behind closed doors due to Covid. David Moyes is tasked with trying to change that as he looks to convert a trio of away draws in the Premier League this season, against Bournemouth, Tottenham and Hull, into a win. The Toffees' unbeaten start to the campaign ended in a bad-tempered 2-0 home defeat by Chelsea last weekend, but they were boosted by the return from injury of Vitaliy Mykolenko, who had been Everton's only major injury absentee.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton for FREE

Arsenal vs Everton has been selected for free TV and online broadcast via Sporty TV in Ghana.

There is also a way to watch the game for free if you live in the US.

Arsenal vs Everton is live on USA Network which is carried by YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials.

Not in Ghana or the US? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Everton from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 70% off.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Everton.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Stan Sport stream, select 'Australia' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Stan Sport and tune into Arsenal vs Everton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live streams in the US

Arsenal vs Everton will be shown on USA Network in the US.

USA Network is part of NBC Universal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.

YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream all carry USA Network. Other cord-cutters like Sling also carry the service.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use a VPN to unlock your stream of Arsenal vs Everton.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live streams in the UK

In the UK, Arsenal vs Everton isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use Proton to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live streams in Canada

Fubo is broadcasting every EPL game this season in Canada, including Arsenal vs Everton.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. However, the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, which costs just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton live streams in Australia

Arsenal vs Everton will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$9.99) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Australia? Use a VPN to login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Arsenal vs Everton start time? Arsenal vs Everton kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, October 24. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 1am AEDT on Sunday, October 25.