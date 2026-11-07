How to watch Arsenal vs Hull: Live streams and TV channels for Premier League 2026/27

Watch Arsenal vs Hull live streams as the Gunners look to go six points clear (for a few hours at least) at the Premier League 2026/27 summit at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side produced a statement win last time out, while Sergej Jakirovic will want his Tigers to defend deep, soak up pressure and counterattack.

Arsenal's first Premier League victory at Anfield in 14 years has reasserted North London dominance. Kai Havertz's first-half goal proved the difference a week ago, while a 2-1 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League kept momentum high. The German is now his country's top scorer in Premier League history and should again lead the line, but it's the defense that stood up on Merseyside, denying Liverpool a shot on target on their own patch for the first time since Sky Sports invented football in 1992. Ezri Konsa is struggling for fitness, though William Saliba is close to a return.

Still midtable, Hull need a restorative win. After beginning their Premier League return with back-to-back victories, the Tigers are winless in seven top-flight games, albeit having lost only twice. Tim Iroegbunam and Oli McBurnie were on target in last weekend's 2-2 draw with fellow promoted side Ipswich, a seventh game in all competitions without a clean sheet. Hidemasa Morita has joined an extensive injury list, while Matt Crooks will also miss out after picking up five yellow cards. Well organized and at their best without the ball, Jakirovic's side will hope for a repeat of a 2008 win at the Emirates which is one of the club's most famous victories.

Here's how to watch Arsenal vs Hull in the Premier League 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Hull for free?

Unfortunately not — there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Arsenal vs Hull.

However, if you're a US resident, you can watch the Premier League game for just $1 if you take out a 30-day trial to Walmart+ and select Peacock TV as a member benefit. Read below for more information.

Away from the US on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Hull from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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It's really straightforward to use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Hull.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the Peacock stream, select 'United States' from the listed countries.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock and tune into Arsenal vs Hull.

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull live streams in the US

Arsenal vs Hull will be shown on Peacock TV in the US.



To access Peacock TV, you'll need a Premium subscription, which costs $12.99 per month.

You can access Peacock Premium with a 30-day trial to Walmart+ for $1. The streaming service is a member benefit.

Alternatively, if you want to enjoy live sports for longer, then get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription for $129.99/year.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Arsenal vs Hull.

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull live streams in the UK

In the UK, Arsenal vs Hull isn't on TV due to the Saturday 3pm 'blackout', which means that games kicking off at that time can't be broadcast live.

UK viewers can catch the game's highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle. Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of this game on BBC One.

Traveling to the UK? If you're an American, Canadian, or Aussie traveling to the UK during the game, you can use Proton VPN to access your local Premier League streams.

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull live streams in Canada

Fubo are broadcasting Arsenal vs Hull in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to access your Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull live streams in Australia

Arsenal vs Hull will be broadcast on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs an additional AU$20 per month on top of a Stan subscription. Stan subscriptions currently start at AU$4.99 per month for the first two months, before reverting to the standard price of AU$9.99 per month.

Outside Australia? Proton VPN can hel you login to your Stan Sport account.

What is the Arsenal vs Hull start time? Arsenal vs Hull kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday, November 7. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 2am AEDT on Sunday, November 8.

What is the Arsenal vs Hull head-to-head? Arsenal have played Hull on 26 occasions. The Gunners have won 18 games to the Tigers' three and there have been five draws. Arsenal are unbeaten in the past 14 games against the Tigers and won the most recent meeting 2-0 in February 2017. Hull have won just once since 1915, a 2-1 win at the Emirates in September 2008.