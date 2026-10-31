How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time

Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams as San Siro hosts the first Derby della Madonnina of the Serie A 2026/27 season. Fresh from a first league defat of the season, Ruben Amorim's Rossoneri are the designated home team against Cristian Chivu's unbeaten table-topping Nerazzurri.

Milan's 4-2 defeat by Bologna on Wednesday, to go with Inter's late-show 2-0 win at Venezia, increased the gap to seven points between the city and stadium rivals. Fifth in Serie A, Amorim's men have started to come unstuck in recent weeks, a 3-0 Europa League loss at Bournemouth preceding the Bologna reverse. The Portuguese boss is hopeful influential trio Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira will return from injury, while 20-year-old rising star Alphadjo Cisse looks to add to his seven goals this season.

Inter needed to own goals to overcome a spirited Venezia in midweek, but victory took the Nerazzurri top of the pile on goal difference from Lazio, who are also unbeaten. Absent since the surprise Champions League defeat by Club Brugge four games ago, talismanic captain Lautaro Martinez will again be absent, leaving much of the heavy attacking lifting to five-goal Marcus Thuram. Winless in the past seven Milan derbies, Inter need creative spark Nicolo Barella to step up.

Read on as we show you how to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan from anywhere, and for FREE.

Can I watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams for free? Yes, AC Milan vs Inter Milan is free to watch if you're lucky enough to live in the US or UK. If you're a US resident, free-to-air streaming platform CBS Sports Golazo will be showing the Derby della Madonnina in its entirety. In the UK, Milan vs Inter will air for free on BBC Two in the UK, with on-demand coverage also on the free-to-use streaming service BBC iPlayer. Those outside the US or UK right now can stream from anywhere in the world using NordVPN.

Use a VPN to watch any AC Milan vs Inter Milan stream

🌎 ABROAD? AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be broadcast in many countries around the world but if you're traveling outside your country you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams in the US

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams are available for free on CBS Sports Golazo, and on Paramount+ in the US.

As we've mentioned above, CBS Sports Golazo is a free channel.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, while Paramount+ Premium costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

However, for a limited time you can get 30 days for $1 via Walmart Plus.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual AC Milan vs Inter Milan streams.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in the UK

In the UK, you can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live and for free on BBC Two.

BBC iPlayer will simulcast live coverage at the same time. All you need is a valid TV Licence and a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) for an account.

DAZN will also have the game available for free.

On holiday outside the UK? Explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streams in Canada

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will broadcast AC Milan vs Inter Milan.

To watch on DAZN, you'll need the soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month.

On OTT streaming service Fubo prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your preferred AC Milan vs Inter Milan coverage from anywhere.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in Australia

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Football fans in Australia can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on beIN Sports 2 and streaming service beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost AU$16.99 per month or AU$169.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial. It's also available via Prime Video Channels as an add‑on for AU$14.99/month.

Outside Oz traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan from anywhere in the world.

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan in New Zealand

It's similar in New Zealand, where you can watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on beIN Sports.

Subscriptions to beIN SPORTS cost NZ$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Outside New Zealand traveling? Use NordVPN to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan from anywhere in the world.

What is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan start time? AC Milan vs Inter Milan kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Saturday, October 31. If you are in Australia, the game will be broadcast at 6.45am AEDT on Sunday, November 1.

What is the AC Milan vs Inter Milan head-to-head? AC Milan have played Inter Milan on 246 occasions. The Rossoneri have won 84 games to the Nerazzurri's 91 and there have been 71 draws. Milan did the double over Inter last season thanks to a pair of 1-0 wins. In fact, you have to go back eight games in all competitions to April 2024 for the last Inter victory.