How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid: Free Streams & TV Channels for Champions League 2026/27, team news

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid FREE on Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

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Roma vs Real Madrid kick-off: Wednesday, October 14 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST

Watch Roma vs Real Madrid live in the Champions League 2026/27 as Jose Mourinho aims to mastermind a victory over his former club on Matchday 2 of the league phase at the Stadio Olimpico.

Los Blancos got their continental campaign off to a winning start last month, beating another former charge Inter 2-1 in Mourinho's second coming at the Bernabeu. Despite limited returns at Benfica, the Special One is seeking a third Champions League trophy having returned to the 15-time European champions, who have gone an unthinkable two seasons without a major honor. Kylian Mbappe is on a two-game scoreless run, but Yan Diomande opened his account in bagging the winner against Villarreal at the weekend, while Jude Bellingham continues to impress.

Roma have more modest ambitions. The Giallorossi won the inaugural Conference League under Mourinho in 2022, but this is the first time in seven seasons they have qualified for the Champions League. The 1984 runners-up will need to defend well to keep out Madrid's star-studded forward line, but do not expect the attack-minded Gian Piero Gasperini to do anything other than fight fire with fire. Third and unbeaten in Serie A, the Wolves drew 1-1 with Fenerbahce on Matchday 1 and will look to top scorer Donyell Malen, red carded in the goalless draw with Como at the weekend, for attacking inspiration.

Read on as we explain how to watch Roma vs Real Madrid in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Can you watch Roma vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes, if you live in the Republic of Ireland, where Roma vs Real Madrid is being shown on Virgin Media Play for free.

Travelling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Roma vs Real Madrid for free as if you were right at home.

Roma vs Real Madrid team news

Roma XI: Gollini; Mancini, Hermoso, N'Dicka; Molina, De Roon, Kone, Franca; Soule; Dybala, Malen.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Rudiger, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouameni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe.

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How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

In the US, the Roma vs Real Madrid game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

However, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Outside of the US? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

In the UK, Roma vs Real Madrid is being shown on TNT Sports 4.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia

Roma vs Real Madrid, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid live streams in Canada

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The Roma vs Real Madrid game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Roma vs Real Madrid start time? The scheduled Roma vs Real Madrid kick-off time on Wednesday, October 14 is 9pm CEST local time in Rome, which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 6am AEDT on Thursday, October 15 in Australia.

What is the Roma vs Real Madrid head-to-head? Roma and Real Madrid have met 12 times in the past. Real Madrid have won eight matches, while Roma have won three and there has been one draw.