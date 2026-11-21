Find out how to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere in the world as Mikel Arteta's Gunners visit the under-pressure Matthias Jaissle's Magpies in the Premier League 2026/27.

One win in five league games, plus the drudgery of an insipid playing style, has put Jaissle in the firing line at St James' Park. Only three sides have created fewer big chances this season than the Mags, while center-forwards Will Osula and Yoane Wissa have struggled to take the chances even when they've come along. Harvey Barnes has been a rare source of inspiration, the winger having scored four goals in all competitions, while the return to Tyneside of a former captain may lift the atmosphere for this one.

Bruno Guimaraes put a few noses out of joint when he swapped Newcastle for North London in the summer and today's game represents the Brazilian's first trip back to his former club. Arteta's men seek a 10th win in 11 league games to start their title defense and have Martin Odegaard firing on all cylinders after the skipper scored the winner against Hull last time out, then impressed for Norway in the international break. Bukayo Saka remains out but the table-topping Gunners, who have won three of their last four games 1-0, others have a fully fit squad from which to select.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Arsenal for FREE?

Yes! Newcastle vs Arsenal will be streamed for free in Brazil on CazeTV, which requires no account or subscription.

Outside Brazil? Proton VPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

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Your Quick Guide to stream Newcastle vs Arsenal with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the Proton VPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to YouTube TV – Visit the website or open the app to watch USA Network. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Newcastle vs Arsenal.

🇺🇸 How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the US

Newcastle vs Arsenal will be broadcast on USA Network.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK

Sky Sports will show Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Abroad today? Explore Proton VPN (75% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Newcastle vs Arsenal in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 4:30am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Q+A

What time does Newcastle vs Arsenal kick-off? Newcastle vs Arsenal will kick-off at 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT on Saturday, 21 November. That translates to 4:30am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November in Australia.

What is the Newcastle vs Arsenal head-to-head? Newcastle and Arsenal have met 199 times previously, with the Magpies winning 72 to the Red Devils' 88. There have been 39 draws. The last fixture in the Premier League ended in a 1-0 win for Arsenal back in April.

Can I stream Newcastle vs Arsenal for free with a VPN? Not directly but, as we alluded to above, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are showing the match if you take out a free trial to their OTT services. Proton VPN (75% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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