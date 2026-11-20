The UK Home Office is forced to confirm it issued Apple an encryption backdoor request

A judge rejected Home Office claims that disclosing the order would damage national security

Privacy NGOs are continuing their fight in court against the power to issue these orders

The UK government must reveal it served Apple with a request to weaken its advanced encryption system.

That’s what the Investigatory Powers Tribunal — an independent court that allows Apple to challenge surveillance orders issued under the controversial Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) — decided on Thursday.

Although the Technical Capability Notice (TCN), which prompted the big tech giant to kill iCloud's end-to-end encryption feature in the UK last February, was already public, the Home Office repeatedly refused to confirm or deny it.

Now, the judge has rejected the agency's claims that disclosing the order would damage national security.

However, the ruling agreed that disclosing all of the order’s details is another matter, noting: “That does not mean every detail must be kept secret.”

A victory for transparency

UK privacy group Liberty, which initiated the legal challenge on behalf of two British citizens, calls the result a “victory for transparency” and privacy rights.

"This case is about privacy and how we keep our personal data safe. In a digital age, end-to-end encryption gives us control over our personal information and the freedom to communicate securely," Akiko Hart, Director of Liberty, said.

Talking to TechRadar, privacy tech company Proton also welcomed the ruling as a win for transparency, but said the Investigatory Powers Act is still highly problematic.

"The Investigatory Powers Act remains a dangerous law. There’s no such thing as a backdoor to encryption that only lets the good guys in," Jurgita Miseviciute, Head of Public Policy at Proton, said.

Encryption is a crucial piece of technology that the likes of Signal, WhatsApp, Proton Mail, and the best VPN apps use to protect our private communications and data from unauthorized access.

(Image credit: Future)

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What happens next?

The UK government may now be forbidden from keeping its encryption backdoor order a secret, but it’s not compelled to reverse the request.

This means that for the immediate future, Apple users in the UK won’t be able to benefit from Apple’s iCloud Advanced Data Protection (ADP).

While not a default feature, once enabled, ADP provides an extra layer of protection across all iCloud-stored data by using end-to-end encryption technology, meaning not even Apple can access the files.

Apple has previously said that it "never built a backdoor or master key" to any of its products or services and "never will."

Apple's communication services, such as iMessage and FaceTime, remain end-to-end encrypted globally, including in the UK.

Privacy groups including Liberty and Privacy International said they will continue to challenge the UK government’s power to issue these orders in the first place in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

A final hearing is expected in 2027.

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