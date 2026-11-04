Russia gives security agencies new powers over Apple's customer communications

Apple and Microsoft must retain Russian users' communication records for three years

Russian authorities threaten service bans on companies that refuse to disclose data

Apple and Microsoft have entered a Russian government register that subjects digital communication providers to data retention and disclosure obligations.

Their inclusion means Russian authorities may seek correspondence, voice recordings and video exchanges associated with people using the companies’ services.

The designation also requires covered firms to preserve customer details and records showing how communications move through their systems.

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Russia imposes compulsory data disclosure requirements

According to Bloomberg, Russia’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, added both technology groups to its official list on October 2 2026.

Russian law sets three years for retaining the records, which must remain within the country.

Companies that disregard the requirements risk financial penalties, while persistent violations could eventually result in bans on their services within Russia.

Apple and Microsoft now join Google Meet, WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Cloudflare and Blizzard Entertainment among technology providers covered by the regulations.

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Google and its video conferencing service were added to the register in January, extending the measure to another major international technology provider.

The Kremlin has also restricted access to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Apple's FaceTime as authorities increase pressure on foreign communication platforms.

These restrictions have affected services used for private conversations, voice calls and video communication.

Apple faces additional regulatory disputes in Russia

Apple's latest regulatory difficulties follow several disputes with Russian authorities, including the company's suspension of product sales and exports after the war in Ukraine began in 2022.

Its commercial activities in the country have also contracted, with services such as Apple Pay affected by restrictions introduced following the war.

In April 2026, Russian customers lost the ability to purchase new App Store content or renew subscriptions without sufficient funds already available in their Apple Accounts.

The payment restrictions meant customers could no longer rely on their usual payment methods to complete purchases or maintain existing subscriptions.

In June 2026, the Kremlin demanded an explanation after Apple removed several applications developed by VK, a technology company controlled by the Russian state.

Apple also withdrew banking applications associated with Russian financial institutions facing international sanctions during the same period.

Those removals affected access to financial services through Apple's application marketplace, adding another dispute to the company's relationship with Russian authorities.

In August 2026, Russia's antitrust regulator opened proceedings against Apple over its failure to preinstall the government-backed MAX messaging service and RuStore application marketplace on its devices.

The proceedings concern software distribution requirements that Russia has introduced for technology companies operating within its domestic market.

As of the time of writing, neither Apple nor Microsoft has publicly explained how it intends to address the latest regulatory requirements or whether it will cooperate with Russian authorities.

The companies have also not disclosed whether their inclusion in the register will affect their existing services or commercial activities within Russia.

Via 9to5mac

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