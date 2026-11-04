How to watch New Zealand vs India ODI 2026: Free Stream, Schedule & Preview

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Starts 2am GMT / 7.30am IST / 3pm NSDT / 1pm AEDT

After winning the T20I series 3-2, India will enter the five-match ODI series looking to improve their 50-over record in New Zealand – read on for how to watch New Zealand vs India live, including teams, news, and where to find a free stream.

Both teams have named split squads, rotating players to keep them fresh for the two-match Test series that follows. Shubman Gill will captain India for the first three ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer will take over for the final two. Mitchell Santner will lead New Zealand throughout the five-match series.

The Kiwis will be without Devon Conway for the opening ODI after he suffered a concussion in a collision with Matt Henry during a training session. Henry himself is uncertain to feature, while Tim Seifert has been brought in to replace Conway. Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, and the in-form Glenn Phillips will need to hold the fort with the bat, while Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, and Will Young will be their main bowling options.

The biggest talking point for India, once again, is the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both legends who now play only the ODI format. They're both in fine nick, having registered a century each in the recently concluded series against the West Indies. India’s bowling, however, remains a concern. Can the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav deliver?

The opening match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, a ground known for its unusual dimensions and short straight boundaries of just 50-55 meters. That could make it tempting for batters to go big, although the conditions could become particularly interesting under lights, when the new ball may offer more swing, bounce and seam movement.

Read on as we explain how to watch the New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

How to watch India vs New Zealand for free

Fans in the US can watch India at New Zealand 1st ODI live with Fubo fo $0 – try for free.

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How to watch any New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI stream using a VPN

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How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch every game of the New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series.

Good news! Watch India at NZ live with Fubo for $0 – with the free trial.

Alternatively, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's New Zealand vs India ODI coverage from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI live streams in the UK

The New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series is being shown on TNT Sports 1, 2, and 4 in the UK.

The 1st ODI will be shown on TNT Sports 2, the 2nd on TNT Sports 4, the 3rd and 4th on TNT Sports 1, and the 5th on both TNT Sports 1 and 2.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the New Zealand vs India ODI series.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI live streams in India

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The New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series is being shown on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599 for the Mobile-Only yearly plan, while the Premium yearly plan costs ₹999.

If you're currently out of India but want to watch an New Zealand vs India ODI live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI live streams in Australia

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The New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series is being shown on Fox Cricket via Foxtel in Australia, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after the $1 trial (7-days).

Remember if you're out of Australia at all during the series, get yourself a VPN to stream the New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series from anywhere in the world.

How to watch NZ vs India ODI in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing the New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $54.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the series can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

What is the New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI series schedule? All times BST 1st ODI: Wednesday, November 4, Eden Park, Auckland (2am) 2nd ODI: Saturday, November 7, Hnry Stadium, Wellington (2am) 3rd ODI: Tuesday, November 10, Seddon Park, Hamilton (2am) 4th ODI: Friday, November 13, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (2am) 5th ODI: Sunday, November 15, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (2am)

What are the New Zealand vs India 2026 ODI squads? New Zealand ODI squads: ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young. ODIs 4-5: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wk), Blair Tickner, Will Young. India ODI squads: ODIs 1-3: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav ODIs 4-5: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk, vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

What is India's ODI record against New Zealand? Of the 45 matches played between the two sides so far, India have won only 14 and lost 26. Their last ODI win in New Zealand came way back in February 2019. India also lost the last ODI series against the Kiwis 2-1, played at home in January 2026.