We all know Awkwafina as a comedic actress and a prolific voice actor (having voiced characters in numerous animated projects like Raya and the Last Dragon, The Bad Guys and most recently Wildwood), but she's now trying her hand at cooking while also learning more about her rich family history.

Across eight episodes, we'll see Awkwafina — or Nora Lum as she's actually called — travel across the States learning how to cook meals from scratch, with the aim of eventually reviving her family's long-closed Cantonese restaurant in New York.

Thanks to Apple TV, Awkwafina will get the chance to rub shoulders with acclaimed chefs includin Roy Choi, Martin Yan, and Cory Ng, and she will also visit the Culinary Institute of America. She will also be judged fairly harshly by her grandmother, but you can't win them all.

If you're ready to see her try her hand in the culinary world, read on for how to watch Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook online and from anywhere.

Can I watch Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook for FREE? Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV 7-day FREE trial – we've got all the details about the offer and how it works.

How to watch Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook, you may find yourself unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

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How to watch Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook around the world

Where to watch Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook premieres on Friday, November 6, on Apple TV with all eight episodes arriving at once. Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV free trial if you’re new to the service. If you've recently bought an Apple device, you may even find you're offered a trial of up to three months. If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter is currently $14.99 / £9.99 / CA$14.99 / AU$15.99 per month. Traveling abroad? You can stream Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook trailer

Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

When was the Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook release date? Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook premiered globally on Apple TV Plus with all eight episodes landing on Friday, November 6.

Who is involved in Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook?

Awkwafina (star and producer)

Roy Choi (guest chef)

Martin Yan (guest chef)

Cory Ng (guest chef)

Zhan Chen (guest chef)

Jimmy O. Yang (co-star)