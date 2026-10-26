How to watch The Mob online from anywhere – stream the reality competition show

If you can't get enough of celebrity game shows and reality competitions, you're in luck, as Parker Posey, Bruno Tonioli and more are taking part in Hulu's latest effort in that market. Read on for how to watch The Mob online from anywhere with a VPN.

We'll see 12 celebrities living together in a luxurious Italian villa and competing in mob-themed challenges with a prize of $250,000 on offer for the winner. Posey is the host of the show, while in each episode a different celeb will be nominated as the Don and become the leader of the pack.

Fans of The Traitors will be delighted to hear that The Mob is produced by the same team, so you can expect lots of drama, conniving celebrities, and high-stakes tasks. New episodes drop weekly, so lock in...

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch The Mob online and stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch The Mob for free?

Fans in the UK could catch (at least some of) The Mob for free, if they sign up to a Disney+ free-trial.

However, if you're in the US, Canada, or Australia, there is no option to get a free trial of Disney+, and the same applies to Hulu where the show is also streaming in the States.

Not in the UK? use a VPN to make it seem like you are, so you can access all the streams you normally would.

Use a VPN to watch The Mob from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and complimentary Amazon Gift Card.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the doc.

How to watch The Mob online in the US

The Mob will land on the Hulu streaming service in the US on Monday, October 26.

Plans start from $11.99 per month, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney+ Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Mob is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch The Mob online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch The Mob on Disney+, and the show will land there on October 26, too.

Disney+ subscriptions in each of the countries mentioned start at the following price points:

- UK: £5.99 per month

- Canada: $8.99 per month

- Australia: $9.99 per month

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

The Mob FAQ

The Mob trailer

The Mob | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

The Mob - who's involved?

Parker Posey (host)

Aida Turturro

Bella Palk

Bruno Tonioli

Chelsea Lazkani

Debi Mazar

Demi Engemann

Harry Jowsey

Joe Gorga

Maria Georgas

Romeo Miller

Shane Parton

Willam Belli