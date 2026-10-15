How to watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts online from anywhere – stream the popumentary from anywhere

They're the girl group taking the world by storm with their catchy pop tunes, and now you can learn all about how they came together and the secrets of their success. Read on for how to watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts online from anywhere with a VPN.

This fan-focused documentary will feature never-before-seen footage of the band, including loads of fan videos and intimate interviews with Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung.

The film is billed as a genuine love letter to the EYEKONS who support the girls everywhere they go. It'll show their time in the Dream Academy and the pressure of acclimatizing to fame, as well as detailing the highs and lows of their journey over the last couple of years (and looking ahead to what's to come for KATSEYE).

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts online and stream the doc from wherever you are.

Can I watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts for free?

Fans in the UK could catch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts for free, if they sign up to a Disney+ free-trial.

However, if you're in the US, Canada, or Australia, there is no option to get a free trial of Disney+, and the same applies to Hulu where the doc is also streaming in the States.

Not in the UK? use a VPN to make it seem like you are, so you can access all the streams you normally would.

Use a VPN to watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts from anywhere

This handy piece of software can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual streaming service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount and complimentary Amazon Gift Card.

exclusive deal 🟩 NordVPN – get the world's best VPN



Not having a VPN is like leaving your front door wide open in a busy city – anyone can walk right in and take a peek. TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. ✅ 75% Off Today

✅ 3 Months Extra Free

✅ Unlocks Disney+ Get NordVPN and stream KATSEYE: Wild Hearts from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the doc.

How to watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts online in the US

KATSEYE: Wild Hearts will land on Disney+ in the US on Friday, October 16.

The documentary will also be available stream via the Hulu streaming service. Plans start from $11.99 per month, or get loads more content for just one dollar more with the Disney+ Bundle.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when KATSEYE: Wild Hearts is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch KATSEYE: Wild Hearts on Disney+, and the doc will land there on October 16, too.

Disney+ subscriptions in each of the countries mentioned start at the following price points:

- UK: £5.99 per month

- Canada: $8.99 per month

- Australia: $9.99 per month

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

KATSEYE: Wild Hearts FAQ

KATSEYE: Wild Hearts trailer

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

KATSEYE: Wild Hearts - who's involved?

Sophia Laforteza (Leader and vocalist)

Manon Bannerman (Vocalist; featured via archive footage/appearances during hiatus)

Daniela Avanzini (Vocalist and dancer)

Lara Raj (Vocalist)

Megan Skiendiel (Vocalist and dancer)

Jeong Yoon-chae / Yoonchae Jeung (Vocalist)

Nadia Hallgren (Director)

Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures (Production Companies)

Hybe x Geffen Records (Partners/Labels)

Lana Barkin, Lauren Cioffi, Mitra Darab, Andrew Ibea, Jay Ihn, Hayan Park, Sarina Roma, and Jared Shelton (Producers)