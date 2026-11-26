The Death in Paradise 2026 Christmas special will ensure another busy festive season for the Caribbean cops as a family feud turns deadly.

When the patriarch of one of Britain’s most famous families is found murdered, the wealthy Pendleford dynasty find themselves all under suspicion, with the team left to navigate family tensions, bitter rivalries and long-held secrets. With Seb (Shaquille Ali-Yebuah) and Mattie (Catherine Garton) following a crucial lead, a shock revelation points towards the past, leaving DI Mervin Wilson’s (Don Gilet) police force racing to stop the killer before more bodies fall.

Elsewhere, Naomi (Shantol Jackson) is finding the latest case derailing her Christmas plans, leaving her forced to choose between duty and family, while Selwyn (Don Warrington) faces the consequences of reopening old wounds, and Catherine (Élizabeth Bourgine) finds herself swept up in a chance encounter.

With a guest cast that also includes Charlie Higson, Caroline Catz, Freddie Meredith, Shaun Dooley and Anneika Rose, it’s set to be another sun-kissed and blood-soaked Christmas. Read on and find out how to watch the 2026 Death in Paradise Christmas special online and from anywhere.

Can I watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2026 for free? Viewers in the UK can FREE stream the Death in Paradise 2026 Christmas special on BBC iPlayer, which is also the home of spin-offs Beyond Paradise and Return to Paradise, and all previous festive specials. Not at home? Use a VPN to access you usual streaming services from abroad and watch the show for free.

How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2026 from abroad

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How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2026 online in the UK

Brits can watch the Death in Paradise 2026 Christmas special for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Friday, November 27. For those that prefer to watch on linear TV, the feature-length episode will be broadcast on BBC One over the festive period. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home. More details above.

How to watch the Death in Paradise Christmas special online in the US, Canada and Australia

Viewers in the US, Canada, Australia and beyond will be able to stream the 2026 Death in Paradise Christmas special on BritBox, though the release date is yet to be announced.

The arrival usual varies by country, but it should land in all territories before the end of the year.

In the US, BritBox has a limited-time special Black Friday offer of $2.99 for the first two months ($10.99/month thereafter), Canadian prices have the same CA$2.99 offer for two months (regular monthly price CA$10.99), while for Aussies it's AU$13.99.

All countries offer 12 months for the price of 10 as a standard annual rate.

Brit abroad? You can use a VPN to stream for free on BBC iPlayer just as you would back home.

What you need to know about the Death in Paradise 2026 Christmas special

When is the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2026 release date? Death in Paradise Christmas special 2026 will premiere on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Friday, November 27 and internationally later in the year on BritBox.

Who is in the cast of the 2026 Death in Paradise Christmas special?

Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson

as DI Mervin Wilson Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson

as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas

as DS Naomi Thomas Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose

as Officer Sebastian Rose Catherine Garton as Sergeant Mattie Fletcher

as Sergeant Mattie Fletcher Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

as Catherine Bordey Charlie Higson

Caroline Catz

Freddie Meredith

Shaun Dooley

Anneika Rose

Ene Frost

Alexandra Mardell

Are there any other Death in Paradise Christmas specials? The 2026 Christmas special marks Death in Paradise's sixth festive installment, and current DI Mervin Wilson's (Don Gilet) third holiday outing, after the character's introduction in the 2024 special.

Where is Death in Paradise filmed? The show is shot on the sun-kissed island of Guadeloupe in the French Caribbean, across locations including Deshaies and Anse la Perle.

Are there any Death in Paradise spin-offs? Death in Paradise boasts two spin-offs. The UK-based Beyond Paradise features former Honoré DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and the Australian-set Return to Paradise follows Anna Samson's DI Mackenzie Clarke Return is yet to feature a festive episode, but Beyond will air its fourth Christmas special this year.

Why is the 2026 Death in Paradise Christmas special being released early? The BBC's Christmas content is usually reserved for the festive season proper, but in 2026 the UK broadcaster has elected to release a selection of their festive output early — including specials from Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise, Mandy, A Ghost Story for Christmas, The Repair Shop, The Great British Sewing Bee and more — on FREE streaming from November 27. Though no official reason has been given, the broadcaster said: "BBC iPlayer will be decking the halls with this year’s Christmas Specials earlier than ever before, giving iPlayer audiences early access to a selection of this year’s festive offering on the BBC. "As excitement builds for Christmas, BBC iPlayer is packed with both familiar favourites and fresh festive treats, ready whenever audiences are ready to press play." Remember, if you're a Brit away from home looking for you usual free stream of all the BBC's Christmas content, you can use a VPN to tune in as you usual would.