Neuralink just got FDA approval to a launch a trial of its LINK brain implant — as China steps up plans to 'leapfrog' the US in brain-computer interfaces
A technology contest with tangible benefits
- Neuralink gets FDA approval for a new clinical trial
- The LINK implant will be tested on patients with ALS
- Chinese companies are progressing with their own tech
Neuralink's brain implants have already been tested in small groups of people — helping them to play GTA 6, for example — but the technology has now taken a significant step towards wider availability with regulatory approval for a new trial in the US.
As announced by Neuralink on X, the company's LINK brain implant chip has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 'pivotal' trial. That means a more comprehensive, later-stage trial designed to test safety and effectiveness, and work towards full approval.
It doesn't mean the Neuralink chip will be available to buy, or can be prescribed by doctors, or that it officially works as Neuralink claims that it does — but the trial should get us closer to all of those goals.
The trial is going to be open to people with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neuron disease or Lou Gehrig's disease), and you can register your interest here if you qualify. The disease breaks down key motor neurons in the brain, leading to muscle atrophy and paralysis.
Chips with everything
If you're new to the Neuralink implant, it works by decoding brain signals and turning them into actions. It can produce synthesized speech from thoughts, for example, or be used to control a virtual cursor or joystick.
Neuralink is far from the only company working on this kind of technology though. As the South China Morning Post reports, multiple Chinese implant chips are in development, with the Beijing government keen to "leapfrog" the US.
The authorities in China have identified brain-computer interface (BCI) technology as one of six "industries of the future" according to the report, and that involves getting products available onto the market as quickly as possible. Multiple trials have already taken place in the country, including one to use BCI chips to treat depression.
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In fact, one of the Chinese implants is already available commercially, though the technology works differently to Neuralink's — it uses a chip to help control a robotic glove for people with impaired physical mobility.
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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