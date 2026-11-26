Neuralink gets FDA approval for a new clinical trial

The LINK implant will be tested on patients with ALS

Chinese companies are progressing with their own tech

Neuralink's brain implants have already been tested in small groups of people — helping them to play GTA 6, for example — but the technology has now taken a significant step towards wider availability with regulatory approval for a new trial in the US.

As announced by Neuralink on X, the company's LINK brain implant chip has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 'pivotal' trial. That means a more comprehensive, later-stage trial designed to test safety and effectiveness, and work towards full approval.

It doesn't mean the Neuralink chip will be available to buy, or can be prescribed by doctors, or that it officially works as Neuralink claims that it does — but the trial should get us closer to all of those goals.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The trial is going to be open to people with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neuron disease or Lou Gehrig's disease), and you can register your interest here if you qualify. The disease breaks down key motor neurons in the brain, leading to muscle atrophy and paralysis.

Chips with everything

We’ve received FDA approval to launch LINK, the first pivotal trial for an implantable brain-computer interface in the US. This builds off of our work with 30+ participants with Neuralink to date. Those with ALS may be eligible. To learn more: https://t.co/dWhb5N4GdR https://t.co/Vor7iXXCBANovember 25, 2026

If you're new to the Neuralink implant, it works by decoding brain signals and turning them into actions. It can produce synthesized speech from thoughts, for example, or be used to control a virtual cursor or joystick.

Neuralink is far from the only company working on this kind of technology though. As the South China Morning Post reports, multiple Chinese implant chips are in development, with the Beijing government keen to "leapfrog" the US.

The authorities in China have identified brain-computer interface (BCI) technology as one of six "industries of the future" according to the report, and that involves getting products available onto the market as quickly as possible. Multiple trials have already taken place in the country, including one to use BCI chips to treat depression.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In fact, one of the Chinese implants is already available commercially, though the technology works differently to Neuralink's — it uses a chip to help control a robotic glove for people with impaired physical mobility.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.