Intuit Quickbooks survey finds UK SMBs are embracing AI more than ever

Common uses include customer service, data processing, and marketing

UK firms are more open to using AI than American counterparts for the first time

UK small businesses are using artificial intelligence more regularly than their US counterparts for the first time, new research from Intuit has claimed.

The company's latest QuickBooks Small Business Insights report found 88% of UK small businesses now use AI regularly, up from 68% a year ago, with almost half (48%) saying they use it daily, compared with 30% in October 2025.

Among UK respondents using AI, 79% said the technology was helping them become more productive — the highest share across respondents in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

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Rising costs

The findings point to AI becoming part of day-to-day operations as smaller firms look for ways to improve efficiency, with. Intuit’s wider research says 87% of businesses now use AI regularly, up from 48% in July 2024, and nearly half (49%) now use it daily, compared with 15% two years earlier.

The survey also suggests businesses are seeing practical gains from using AI, as nearly three-quarters (73%) of AI users say the technology is boosting productivity, while 59% say it has increased revenue.

Common uses include customer service (39%), data processing (36%) and marketing (35%). Those reported benefits sit alongside continued concerns over cost and implementation: the survey identifies privacy or security concerns and uncertainty about AI’s costs and benefits as barriers to wider use.

This tension is reflected in the outlook for small firms, as nearly three-quarters (74%) of UK respondents said they planned to invest in growth or efficiency over the next three months. But half named rising costs as their biggest challenge, and 69% expected operating costs to increase.

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The broader survey underscores the scale of that pressure: 64% of businesses in the October 2026 wave expected costs to rise in the next three months, with energy, technology and wages among the most frequently cited drivers. It also found that 78% planned to invest in growth or efficiency, even as firms reported challenges with pricing, cash flow and managing resources.

"UK small businesses are facing uniquely acute operating cost pressures, prompting them to leverage AI more aggressively to protect margins and streamline everyday workflows," said Simon Worsfold, Economist at Intuit.

"This necessity-driven push is allowing British firms to move past simple experimentations and realise faster, more tangible productivity gains. Providing ongoing access to the right AI tools and digital infrastructure will be vital to sustaining this edge."

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