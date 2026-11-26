Black Friday gaming laptop deals are rolling in, and I've already found some big savings that can help take the sting out of rising prices. For the cheapest gaming laptops that are still worth buying, you should look at a laptop with an Nvidia RTX 5050 GPU, such as the MSI Cyborg 15.6, which was $1,299, but is now $943 at Walmart.

If you have a bit more budget, keep an eye out on mid-range RTX 5060 and RTX 5070-powered laptops, such as the Alienware 16 Aurora, which was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

On this page you'll find Black Friday gaming laptop deals that cover a range of budgets, including hugely powerful RTX 5090-toting monsters such as the MSI Raider 18 Max HX, which was £4,999, now £4,699 at Currys over in the UK, and I'll be updating this page with both US and UK deals throughout the week and weekend!

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the US

MSI Cyborg 15.6: was $1,299 now $939.90 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that's actually pretty capable. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, as long as you keep your performance expectations in check. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphics settings down a little on the most intensive titles. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 7-240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This Alienware 16 Aurora is a little on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060 graphics card, but you do get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside a lovely premium design. If you're a fan of Alienware's understated, yet futuristic aesthetic, then you'll like the 16 Aurora — and it has plenty of power to offer great performance on its 16-inch 120Hz display. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Vector 16 HX AI : was $1,999 now $1,599 at Newegg Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Newegg has knocked $400 off this powerful gaming laptop, which pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Both the memory and storage are upgradable. It also comes with Intel's Holiday Bundle, worth $84.98, which includes a choice of two games. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Legion 5a: was $1,998.99 now $1,699.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 250

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB Save a tasty $300 on this modern gaming laptop. The RTX 5060 is a decent GPU that'll handle the latest games at 1080p and above, and the 32GB of RAM is good to see. An OLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate will ensure your games look as good as possible (as well as feeling fast and responsive). Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: was $2,199.99 now $1,979.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge (and it was slightly cheaper for Labor Day), but considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display, I think the price is right. You'll have no issues with playing any of the latest titles on this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Stealth A18 Ai+: was $3,499.99 now $2,899 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB If you're looking for a high-end monster of a gaming laptop that'll handle any game with ease, then this $600 saving on the MSI Stealth A18 Ai+ could make that dream more affordable. With an extremely powerful RTX 5080 GPU and AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and large 2TB SSD, this is an incredible performer that will keep on going for years and years. The large 18-inch screen with 2560 × 1600 and 240Hz refresh rate makes games look and feel great while playing. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the UK

HP Victus: was £999.97 now £869.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 5 210H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB This is an excellent deal for a gaming laptop under £1,000, which is becoming harder to find these days. You get an RTX 5060 GPU, which does a very good job of running games at 1080p at high settings, and it's the latest generation of Nvidia's graphics tech. At the moment, gaming laptops at this price sometimes use RTX 40 or even RTX 30-series GPUs, so this is a great find. A modern Intel CPU and 16GB of DDR5 RAM makes this a sub-£1,000 gaming laptop that punches well above its weight, especially now it's £130 cheaper for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

GIGABYTE A16: was £1,499 now £1,249 at Currys Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Save £250 with this deal from Currys for the Gigabyte A16 gaming laptop. With an RTX 5060 and AMD Ryzen 7 processor, you're getting solid performance at medium to high settings in modern games, and the 1TB SSD offers plenty of space for your games library. Considering the current price woes affecting gaming laptops, this is a good price for a solid bit of kit. Read more Read less ▼

Medion Erazer Defender 17: was £1,999 now £1,349.98 at Laptops Direct Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Save a hefty £650 off this great mid-range gaming laptop from Medion. While the RTX 5060 isn't the most powerful GPU, it can punch above its weight thanks to DLSS and MFG (Multi Frame Generation), and it's backed up by the seriously powerful Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. While this isn't Intel's latest chip, it's a 24-core beast that will power this laptop through games and demanding workloads. If you want something a bit beefier, you can also get a Defender 17 model with an RTX 5070 for a similar saving. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Nitro V16: was £1,699.99 now £1,399.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Acer Nitro V16 is a great mid-range gaming laptop, and the RTX 5070 hits a sweet spot for performance versus value. You'll be able to play any modern game, and with a bit of tweaking and help from DLSS upscaling you'll be very pleased with the results. Again, though, the 512GB SSD could fill up quickly. Read more Read less ▼

Medion Erazer Defender 17: was £2,099 now £1,499.98 at Laptops Direct Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Medion's Erazer lineup of gaming laptops are solid performers that are also comparatively affordable, and this £600 discount from Laptops Direct on a 17-inch model with an Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 5070 GPU and 16GB of RAM is now better value than ever. With a 1080p 17.3-inch display, you should be able to make full use of its 144Hz refresh rate with even graphically demanding games. Read more Read less ▼

HP Omen Max: was £2,298.99 now £2,149.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you have the budget and want a gaming experience no handheld, or games console, can match, then this HP Omen Max deal is worth considering, and the £149 price cut takes the sting out of the asking price a bit. The 5070 Ti GPU will handle any game, alongside an excellent AMD Ryzen CPU, and 32GB of RAM is very welcome these days as well. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI: was £3,299.99 now £2,799.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core 9 275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you want a super-powerful gaming laptop featuring Nvidia's high-end RTX 5080 GPU, then you're going to have to be prepared to spend a lot of money. Thankfully, Black Friday deals like this one, which knocks £500 off the price of the Acer Predator Helios 18 AI. Sure, it's still expensive, but you're getting cutting-edge tech including an Intel Core 9 275HX CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM that'll handle any modern game with ease. You certainly won't need to upgrade any time soon. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Raider 18 Max HX: was £4,999 now £4,699 at Currys Graphics card: RTX 5090

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

RAM: 64GB

Storage: 2TB Nvidia's flagship laptop GPU, the incredibly powerful RTX 5090, is very hard to find these days (in both desktop and laptop configurations), so the fact that Currys has the mighty MSI Raider 18 Max HX in stock and with a £300 discount is pretty remarkable. I mean, it's still and incredibly expensive gaming laptop, but if you want the very best performance (it also features a powerful Intel CPU and 64GB of RAM) in a gaming laptop, and have a big budget, then this could be the dream deal for you. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK