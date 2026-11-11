This year's best Black Friday laptop deals in the US and UK — our top picks from Dell, Amazon, Best Buy, HP, Lenovo, Currys, and more

With component prices soaring and discounts getting smaller, I'm expecting it'll be a lot harder to find some truly exceptional Black Friday laptop deals this year. But signs from some of the early sales are positive, with several strong offers that are worth considering if you're planning to buy a new device in the end-of-year sales. You can find all of the best ones right here.

It's still a little quieter in the US, as we're waiting for some of the big names to kick off sales. However, both Best Buy and Dell are already serving up some big savings on laptops at this early stage, and are the places to go if you're shopping right now.

It's a lot busier in the UK, where the likes of Currys, Argos, Samsung, and Dell have all already launched Black Friday sales. It's here that you can find some good savings on mid-range and high-end devices, including some powerful and modern laptops from Acer, Microsoft, Lenovo, and more.

But this is very much just the start, and I expect many more Black Friday laptop deals will drop over the coming weeks. It may be a tougher year to find the exceptional bargains, but we'll bring all the best ones we can find to you right here.

More deals in the US

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $484.98 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off for students Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive. Read more Read less ▼

$100 off for students Dell 14S Laptop: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB The new Dell 14s is a great new premium entry in the brand's lineup, slotting into the range ever-so-slightly below the XPS 13. You miss out on the slightly snazzier design and higher-end display, but make up for it with the larger storage drive, which is almost always handy since 256GB doesn't go far these days. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo ThinkBook 14x: was $1,449 now $949 at Lenovo Display: 14 inches

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Check out this Lenovo ThinkBook 14x if you're looking for something with some power. With 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core 7 chipset, you'll have no issues tackling even relatively intensive workloads with this machine. While it's not a gaming laptop or the like, this one is perfect for working from home or professional use, especially if you'd prefer a smaller, more portable 14-inch machine. Read more Read less ▼

More deals in the UK

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £499 now £399 at Argos Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a strong buy. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good performance for general home use. I'd say it's a good option if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was £1,098 now £899 at dell.com Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review. Read more Read less ▼