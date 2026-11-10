Amazon has confirmed that its Black Friday sale will officially start on November 19 — but as there are dozens of early deals available right now, I've taken a look and picked out some of the best options for keen shoppers.

• Browse all early deals at Amazon US

• Browse all early deals at Amazon UK

There are many more offers on the way as well, with savings across Samsung, Lego, Ninja, Oral-B, Philips, HP, and more promised, according to Amazon's announcement. That's on top of the usual deals you'd expect from the retailer on its own-brand products, such as Blink cameras, Ring doorbells, Kindles, Fire TVs, and so on.

Amazon Black Friday 2026 — key info (Image credit: Amazon) When is it? November 19 - 30

What is it? The retailer's biggest sale of the year

Who's involved? Deals on Kindles, Blink, Ring, Fire TV, Samsung, Shark, Ninja, Lego, Braun, Oral-B and many more.

But until all of those offers drop towards the end of next week, let's take a look at any early bargains you can snag today.

Over in the US, the retailer is leaning heavily into Amazon devices, with savings of up to 65% on Blink, Ring, Fire TV, and Fire tablets. I wouldn't rush to grab all of these, though, considering a fair few have actually been cheaper earlier in the year. One highlight, however, is the brand-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (was $59.99) — that's a record-low price.

As for the UK, the strongest offer that side of the pond is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for £139.99 (was £229.99). This is another lowest-ever price for the 2024 version of the premium ereader. There's a new version on the way later this month, but with fairly minimal upgrades, this older version is a great buy if you're on a tighter budget, as it still covers all of the essentials for most readers.

There's more info on these deals and the rest of my early recommendations below. You can stick with TechRadar throughout the month for all the top picks from me and the team in our comprehensive Black Friday coverage.

Amazon Black Friday — best early deals (US)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $35.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $35.99. This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Black Friday — best early deals (UK)

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £129 at Amazon The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £39.34 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £22.95 at Amazon Swap a daily chocolate treat for a build or minifigure based on a galaxy far, far away with this discount on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar. As well as iconic characters such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, this set comes with a variety of other well-known vehicles and mini-scenarios from across the universe, such as a TIE fighter, an X-Wing, and Grogu’s hoverpram. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £18.63 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 2: was £160 now £59.98 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on a pair of entry-level options that are also bundled with a few handy extras. The iO2 doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £42.49 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £49.95 at Amazon I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal. Read more Read less ▼

Renpho Massage Gun: was £39.99 now £32.24 at Amazon I bought this massage gun and found it to be reliable and excellent value for money in a market flooded with cheap and poor-quality options, so I definitely recommend it at this great low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has five speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back and shoulders. Read more Read less ▼