Claude can now join your weekly meeting to take notes and even start work for you — and that's not all, with new spreadsheet, whiteboard tools and more helping conquer the world of "Frontier Work"

Anthropic reveals a host of updates for Claude to help users at work

Claude can now join meetings, analyze data and more

It can also effectively connect to third-party tools such as Adobe, Box and more

Anthropic has unveiled a host of updates for Claude which could see the AI platform play a much more integral role in some of your most common work tasks.

Among the next expansions are tools which allow Claude to join video calls as a participant, meaning it learns first-hand from your meetings and can start work immediately.

Joining its existing suite of office software tools are new Whiteboards, Sheets and Data services looking to help users work and create more effectively - and new interactive connectors will now allow Claude to work inside the full versions of common workplace apps such as Adobe, Atlassian and HubSpot.

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What's new with Claude for enterprise?

(Image credit: Anthropic)

"A year ago, Claude changed how developers work," Anthropic wrote in a blog post announcing the new tools. "Engineers stopped asking AI for snippets and started handing it whole tasks, which freed them to spend their time deciding what to build. For most other teams, work has stayed much the same: the email gets written a little faster, the meeting comes with a summary."

"Now the frontier is moving to knowledge work, and people are starting to hand Claude whole tasks too."

The most striking new addition is undoubtedly Claude Meetings, which will allow Claude to join video calls as a visible participant.

Claude follows the conversation and starts on the work as people talk, taking notes, drafting plans, outlining timelines on whiteboards, answering chat questions, and utilizing connected work apps while conversations happen - and when the call ends, the notes, action items and everything Claude made are waiting in claude.ai.

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(Image credit: Antrhopic)

Also new is Claude Whiteboards, a shared, real-time board which helps teams turn brainstorms and retrospectives into structured plans, timelines, and action items, and integrates directly into Claude Meetings, and Claude Sheets, a spreadsheet tool which allows teams to build and edit trackers and budgets collaboratively with Claude, complete with tabs, formulas, and dropdown menus.

Finally, Claude Data (formerly known as Claude Dashboards) connects company data sources (such as CRMs and warehouses) to generate dashboards, data stories, and narrated videos, featuring beta capabilities like certified queries and live sharing.

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Alongside this, new Interactive Connectors will allow full versions of partner tools (like Adobe, Atlassian, HubSpot, Salesforce, NetSuite, and Workday) to open directly inside Claude, which can take actions directly within these apps with user approval.

Connectors respect existing user permissions, and admins can utilize features like Claude auto-connect, usage controls, and Smart Reports to monitor team productivity and costs.

Claude Meetings, Claude Whiteboard and Claude Sheets are all still in beta, with Claude Data and Interactive Connectors generally available now.

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