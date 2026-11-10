The VZMORE AX9 Max is a powerful mini PC designed for demanding workloads, combining AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor with Radeon 890M graphics and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Its vapor chamber cooling system helps manage temperatures during extended sessions, and it comes with support for four displays, Wi-Fi 7, and dual USB4 ports.

Best For: Content creators, developers, demanding multitaskers, local AI enthusiasts, and anyone wanting desktop performance without a bulky tower.

The Deal: The AX9 Max with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD usually costs $1,499 at VZMORE but use code AX9TECH229 to save $229, bringing the price down to $1,270 at checkout. The mini PC is also on sale at Amazon.

Best AX9 Max Mini PC deals

Save $229 VZMORE AX9 Max Mini PC: was $1,499 now $1,270 at vzmore.com VZMORE AX9 Max mini PC features Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, Radeon 890M graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, vapor chamber cooling, dual USB4, Wi-Fi 7, and Windows 11 Pro. Click the Discount link in the cart and enter the code AX9TECH229 to save $229.

Why we recommend it

The VZMORE AX9 Max has some impressive hardware packed inside its tiny frame. The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor combines 12 cores and 24 threads, and Radeon 890M integrated graphics can handle creative applications, high-resolution media, and 1080p gaming. It offers up to 86 TOPS of combined AI performance.

The AX9 Max uses a vapor chamber to spread heat across a larger area and three selectable performance modes operate at 45W, 54W, and 65W, allowing you to prioritize quieter operation or extra processing performance.

Connectivity includes two USB4 ports, dual HDMI 2.1, six USB-A connections, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 7.

The supplied 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD provide a useful starting configuration, with expansion support for up to 256GB of RAM and 5TB of storage. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled.

In his four-and-a-half star review, our expert Alastair said: "At the top end of standard form-factor mini PCs, the AX9 Max, with its Ferrari-styled logo, promises speed, luxury, and exceptional performance. Sure enough, the full metal casing, powerful processing engines, and detailing all add up."

He added that "This is a machine with potential, and while undoubtedly expensive for a mini PC with a 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM, that money is invested in that powerful CPU, GPU and NPU combo and the ability to expand the storage to a far greater degree than I have seen on the vast majority of other mini PCs of this size and type."

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best mini PCs we've tested.

Price context & historical value

The VZMORE AX9 Max is listed at $1,499, but applying code AX9TECH229 will reduce the price by $229 to $1,270. In the UK, it's normally £1,349, but code AX9TECH209 brings the price down to £1,140, saving you £209.

The offer runs from November 9 through November 13, 2026, so you'll need to use the relevant discount code before the promotion ends.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the VZMORE AX9 Max if...

If you need a compact but powerful workstation for demanding tasks or experimenting with local AI. The combination of a 12-core processor, Radeon 890M graphics, generous connectivity, and adjustable performance modes gives it plenty of versatility.

❌ Skip the VZMORE AX9 Max if...

If you only run more basic tasks. In that instance, a less expensive mini PC would be a better choice. Anyone running demanding AI models would be better served by a system with dedicated graphics and a greater amount of GPU memory.