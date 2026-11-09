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PS5 Prism Collection controller and console cover pre-orders build-up — all the best links and info ahead of stock dropping

A peek under the hood

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Sony's latest DualSense and console cover limited-edition design is here, and it's a bit of a throwback. Channeling some early 2000s aesthetics, the Prism Collection sports three colorways and translucent designs — and pre-orders open tomorrow.

Prism PS5 controller and console cover pre-orders

A three-way shot of the three translucent-designed controllers in the PS5 Prism Collection

(Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation)

1. Prism DualSense pre-order quick links
2. Prism console cover pre-order quick links
3. Live updates

Three colorways or designs make for six different products across DualSense controllers and PS5 Slim console covers. Those colorways are Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. All three offer a distinct look and will surely be of interest to older PlayStation fans in particular, who fondly remember the translucent designs on earlier PlayStation console controllers. I know I do, and I'm already eyeing these up!

Pre-orders for the Prism Collection go live at 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time everywhere else, and we're getting ahead of the madness and putting our flag in the ground early, gathering up all the best info and best retailer links to bookmark now ahead of stock dropping.

I expect demand to be high on these items, but the controllers should at least be available at multiple retailers — the console exclusives will be PlayStation Direct or PlayStation storefront exclusives.

US PS5 Prism collection DualSense pre-orders

Check stock at:

UK PS5 Prism collection DualSense pre-orders

US PS5 Prism Collection console cover pre-orders

UK PS5 Prism Collection console cover pre-orders

PS5 Prism Collection controllers and console covers: cut to the chase

  • Price: Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99
  • Pre-order date: November 10, 2026
  • Release date: February 4, 2027
  • Design: Three designs featuring translucent colorways and aesthetics (Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray) that combine beautifully with a solid-coloured middle panel and give "players a closer look into the design and craftsmanship behind our DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 consoles."

Should you pre-order a Prism DualSense or console cover?

Even though stock levels of recent limited-edition DualSense controllers have held steady, and the last collection — the Hyperpop products — are still available, I'd still recommend aiming for a pre-order on the Prims collection if you're willing and able.

That is because it's always safer to do so if you can, as I often say, but there's wider appeal with the Prism collection given the products' nod back to earlier PlayStation hardware designs and thus a powerful nostalgia sense may increase demand somewhat.

With the console covers being exclusive to PlayStation's own storefronts, too, I think they might sell like hotcakes. The controllers being more widely available at different retailers should give everyone more options, however.

As a result, if you're interested in placing a pre-order, definitely do so if you can.

A headshot of TechRadar Gaming managing editor Rob Dwiar
Rob Dwiar

It seems like I've covered more of these releases in the last few months than ever! I've covered all the PS5 hardware launches and limited edition releases, and have helped folks find elusive models like the 30th Anniversary DualSense, and even the original consoles during the great shortage of 2020 and 2021. As a result, I'm battle-hardened and know a thing or two when it comes to helping folk find such hardware and how to do it efficiently and easily. I'm also a PlayStation fan since the 90s, and a small-time collector of such accessories.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Yup, it's another one

These new aestehtics and limited edition releases seem to be coming thick and fast from Sony. This one comes hot on the heels of the Gran Turismo DualSense controller, but this time is a big ol' collection that totals six whole products!

Hello!

Greetings and welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming PS5 Prism Collection pre-orders!

We're getting our flag in the sand early to help you find your next bit of PS5 hardware easily, and will be covering all the action as it kicks off tomorrow.

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