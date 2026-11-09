PS5 Prism Collection controller and console cover pre-orders build-up — all the best links and info ahead of stock dropping

Sony's latest DualSense and console cover limited-edition design is here, and it's a bit of a throwback. Channeling some early 2000s aesthetics, the Prism Collection sports three colorways and translucent designs — and pre-orders open tomorrow.

Three colorways or designs make for six different products across DualSense controllers and PS5 Slim console covers. Those colorways are Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. All three offer a distinct look and will surely be of interest to older PlayStation fans in particular, who fondly remember the translucent designs on earlier PlayStation console controllers. I know I do, and I'm already eyeing these up!

Pre-orders for the Prism Collection go live at 10am ET in the US, and 10am local time everywhere else, and we're getting ahead of the madness and putting our flag in the ground early, gathering up all the best info and best retailer links to bookmark now ahead of stock dropping.

I expect demand to be high on these items, but the controllers should at least be available at multiple retailers — the console exclusives will be PlayStation Direct or PlayStation storefront exclusives.

US PS5 Prism collection DualSense pre-orders

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UK PS5 Prism collection DualSense pre-orders

US PS5 Prism Collection console cover pre-orders

UK PS5 Prism Collection console cover pre-orders

PS5 Prism Collection controllers and console covers: cut to the chase

Price: Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99

Dualsense controllers: $84.99 / £74.99; PS5 Slim console covers: $74.99/£64.99 Pre-order date: November 10, 2026

November 10, 2026 Release date: February 4, 2027

February 4, 2027 Design: Three designs featuring translucent colorways and aesthetics (Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray) that combine beautifully with a solid-coloured middle panel and give "players a closer look into the design and craftsmanship behind our DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 consoles."

Should you pre-order a Prism DualSense or console cover?

Even though stock levels of recent limited-edition DualSense controllers have held steady, and the last collection — the Hyperpop products — are still available, I'd still recommend aiming for a pre-order on the Prims collection if you're willing and able.

That is because it's always safer to do so if you can, as I often say, but there's wider appeal with the Prism collection given the products' nod back to earlier PlayStation hardware designs and thus a powerful nostalgia sense may increase demand somewhat.

With the console covers being exclusive to PlayStation's own storefronts, too, I think they might sell like hotcakes. The controllers being more widely available at different retailers should give everyone more options, however.

As a result, if you're interested in placing a pre-order, definitely do so if you can.