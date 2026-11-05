Geekom makes some of our favorite mini PCs, and its A8 Max is a great choice for anyone who wants a powerful system packed into a tiny chassis. Bast of all, it's on sale for Black Friday, and a special code brings the price down to the lowest yet.

• Best for: PC enthusiasts, home office workers, and content creators who want a compact, capable Windows-compatible desktop with plenty of connectivity and the flexibility to choose their own components.

• The deal: Geekom has already reduced the A8 Max by $510, from $959 to $449. Enter code GKFS100 at checkout to save another $100, lowering the final price to $349.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save $610 Geekom A8 Max: was $959 now $349 at Geekom US This barebones mini PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, Radeon 780M graphics, dual USB4, eight USB ports, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and upgradeable DDR5 memory. Use coupon code GKFS100 to get the cheapest price.

Why we recommend it

The A8 Max has plenty to offer anyone. Measuring approximately 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.9 inches, it's small enough to sit beside a monitor or be mounted out of sight using the included VESA bracket.

Its Zen 4 processor has eight cores and 16 threads, making it suitable for multitasking, photo editing, programming, and the like. The integrated Radeon graphics also provide enough power for lighter gaming and creative workloads, although demanding 3D applications will benefit more from a dedicated GPU.

Geekom's IceBlast 2.0 system combines a large fan, copper heat pipes, and an all-copper cooling module to help manage temperatures during long sessions.

For more of our favorites, we've tested the best mini PCs you can buy.

Price context & historical value

A drop from $959 to $449 represents a huge saving. Applying the additional $100 discount code increases the total saving to $610, a massive 64% off.

Although I've spotted it nearly as cheap in the past, this is the lowest price I've seen to date. It's worth noting that this price is for the barebones version, which comes without RAM, storage, or an operating system. You'll need to supply those yourself, so factor their cost into the overall price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A8 Max mini PC if...

You're comfortable configuring a barebones PC with your own RAM, storage, and operating system, and want a compact desktop with a powerful processor, useful expansion options, and plenty of connectivity.

❌ Skip the Geekom A8 Max mini PC if...

You want a complete computer that works straight out of the box, or you're looking for a gaming machine capable of running demanding modern titles at high settings. A preconfigured system or one with dedicated graphics would be a better choice.