Huawei's new router replaces conventional styling with a book-inspired enclosure

The Router X2 Pro supports Wi-Fi 7+ wireless networking technology

Magnetic covers allow users to customize the router's external appearance

Huawei has introduced the Router X2 Pro, a wireless networking device with a book-inspired design that departs from conventional router appearances.

The new model combines Wi-Fi 7+ technology with mesh Wi-Fi and a decorative enclosure, allowing it to function as part of a home's interior rather than simply networking equipment.

It also supports interchangeable magnetic covers, four integrated Wi-Fi antennas and several networking technologies intended to improve wireless performance.

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A router designed to look like a book

Unlike routers built around exposed antennas and angular plastic housings, Huawei's latest model uses a rectangular enclosure resembling a closed book.

Its measurements are 191.7 × 51.1 × 141.1mm, while the complete unit weighs 475g, making it relatively compact for household placement.

A magnetic panel fitted along the side can also be replaced with alternative covers, including customised designs produced via three-dimensional printing.

These decorative designs feature pandas, cats, dogs and penguins, but there is no confirmation that they come with the device.

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The Router X2 Pro uses four integrated Wi-Fi antennas, alongside dedicated components supporting smart antenna functions, Bluetooth and Strobe connectivity.

A separate indicator communicates the system's operating condition and Mesh networking status, providing a visible reference for the router's current state.

Connectivity features, smart networking and pricing

This Wi-Fi router uses Huawei's Lingxiao 760 series chipset alongside four high-performance signal amplifiers designed to strengthen wireless signal transmission.

It also includes dynamic narrowband technology, which improves transmission speeds and signal penetration and reduces lag by up to 80%.

These technologies help to maintain reception when signals must pass through several walls and other obstacles.

In addition, the Router X2 Pro supports NearLink technology, which improves network stability by 50%.

According to Huawei, the hardware and software combination reduces compatibility losses and supports faster video loading, responsive gaming and consistent connections.

The router supports wired connections and wireless Mesh arrangements, allowing households to select an installation method suited to their existing network.

Its AI Mesh system can analyse an uploaded home floor plan through Huawei's Smart Life application and recommend suitable equipment placement.

Additional Mesh Lights allow users to inspect connection strength, while automatic roaming manages movement between the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands.

The system monitors reception conditions and switches between available bands, while NearLink, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi provide three supported connection methods.

A unit of this device sells at 588 yuan (~ $88), while customers seeking two units can purchase the combined package for 1,108 yuan (~ $166).

The decorative casing option costs 99 yuan (~ $15), although the announcement does not clarify whether every customised cover carries that price.

The available finishes include Earthy Brown, Oak White, Stone Gray and Spruce Green, giving buyers several options for matching different interior arrangements.

Via Huawei Central

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