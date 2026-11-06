'Families need reliable electricity': OpenAI pledges to try and provide 'a national effort to support affordable, reliable electricity for families and businesses' living near its data centers

OpenAI launches new program to protect residents and businesses near its data centers from power outages

The Grid Protectors Program is designed to prevent OpenAI campuses from “hogging” all the power

A new development in Effingham County, Georgia, will pioneer the program

OpenAI wants to protect local communities situated around its data centers from power outages, and has launched a new program intended to deliver both reliability and affordability to nearby residents and businesses.

The Grid Protectors Program is launching with the planned Effingham County, Georgia data center campus, which features an agreement with Georgia Power to make power available in a flexible demand scenario, which should cover demand for around 700,000 households.

OpenAI’s future facilities are designed to be more flexible in how they demand power from the grid, and the Grid Protectors Program viewed as a “starting point” for improved reliability for homes, businesses, and of course data campuses.

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Grid Protectors pilot

The Grid Protector Program certainly seems a step in the right direction from OpenAI. It comes against a backdrop of growing concerns over the power requirements of AI data centers and protests over their approval, invariably in locations where residents are resistant.

OpenAI says the pilot site at Effingham County incorporates its agreement with Georgia Power to accommodate “up to 1,000 megawatts of flexible demand response.”

This is intended to ensure local residential and business properties have the power available “to help keep air conditioning running in hundreds of thousands of homes during extreme heat. For scale, that is equivalent to the average electricity demand of roughly 700,000 households.”

OpenAI says this is more than enough to cover the combined households of Washington, D.C., and Boston.

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Financial assurances

By working to offer communities assurances of flexible energy at its new site, OpenAI clearly hopes that its upcoming data centers are recognized as more suited to locations that have recently come under fire.

Perhaps they want to be a part of those communities? The launch announcement adds that its new compute facilities are more flexible than older facilities, and OpenAI is committing itself under the Grid Protectors Program to collaborate with authorities.

“We will work with utilities, regulators and policymakers to develop practical arrangements for the campuses we build in the future,” it announces, “arrangements that reflect local grid needs, help campuses support the grid when it is under pressure, and pay the costs we create. Long-term contracts and financial assurances can protect other customers if a project is delayed, reduced or canceled.”

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