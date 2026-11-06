Putin orders private data centres to reserve 10% of their capacity for state use

State authorities can request reserved computing resources with 24 hours' notice

Private operators retain ownership while the government gains access to reserved capacity

Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed privately operated data centres to make part of their computing resources available for government information systems.

The measure requires affected facilities to set aside 10% of their capacity, giving authorities access when state digital services require additional computing resources.

According to Russian media outlet Astra, the directive appeared on the country's official legal information website on November 2 2026, introducing a strict implementation deadline.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Moscow tightens controls

Operators have been given 10 days to meet the new requirement, although they can continue using the reserved resources during ordinary business operations.

A special government subcommission will determine when the state can demand access, with facilities required to provide the requested resources within 24 hours.

The arrangement does not amount to an outright transfer of ownership, since companies retain control over their facilities and continue operating their businesses.

However, the government gains authority to requisition part of their available computing resources when designated Russian information services require additional infrastructure.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The decree specifies that companies will receive payment for providing access, with the government body responsible for establishing a ceiling on applicable charges.

Officials must also establish procedures governing allocation decisions, including the creation of the subcommission responsible for administering access requests.

The government has assigned the Ministry of Digital Development responsibility for overseeing the country's data centre capacity.

The ministry will assess available floor space and computing resources across domestic facilities and establish operational standards to ensure reliable and uninterrupted services.

The directive arrives amid continuing pressure on Russian digital infrastructure, including Ukrainian attacks against facilities supporting important domestic internet services.

In October 2026, Ukrainian strikes hit three Yandex data centres inside Russia, disrupting cloud platforms, stored information, database services and other online operations.

The attacks followed Russian assaults against essential Ukrainian infrastructure, forming part of the continuing conflict between the two countries.

Foreign infrastructure remains possible under security restrictions

Despite requiring greater domestic capacity for government systems, the decree allows Russian information services to temporarily operate using computing resources located abroad.

Such arrangements require approval from the Federal Security Service, commonly known as the FSB, giving security officials authority over exceptions.

This provision means the new requirement does not completely exclude foreign facilities, although their use remains subject to government security approval.

Russia has separately explored cooperation with American interests involving large computing facilities, including discussions about potential infrastructure projects between the countries.

On October 16, Kremlin representative Kirill Dmitriev said Moscow and Washington were discussing joint data infrastructure proposals involving possible Russian nuclear energy supplies.

The discussions reportedly include using electricity generated by Russian nuclear facilities to support computing infrastructure.

Via United24Media

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.