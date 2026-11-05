Ukraine is exploring satellite communications it can eventually control independently

A SpaceX service disruption exposed Ukraine's dependence on commercial satellite links

Himera and GomSpace have begun testing Obria Nano in orbit

Ukraine is moving to reduce its reliance on foreign satellite communications by testing technology intended for a future network under national control.

The new initiative brings together Ukrainian defence technology company Himera and Danish spacecraft manufacturer GomSpace, which have developed an experimental satellite called Obria Nano.

The announcement follows recent interruptions affecting SpaceX services used by Ukrainian forces, exposing the risks of depending heavily on one communications provider.

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Ukraine seeks greater control over military communications

Since the war in Ukraine began in 2022, Starlink has become an important communications channel for Ukrainian military units operating across the country.

Its connectivity supports battlefield coordination, drone missions and communications in locations where Russian attacks have damaged or interrupted conventional telecommunications infrastructure.

The importance of satellite links became particularly apparent after restrictions introduced in mid-October disrupted Ukrainian connectivity and interfered with operations involving military drones.

Ukraine announced on October 24 2026 that Starlink and Starshield connections had returned to normal speeds following the disruption.

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However, disagreement emerged over who had approved the restrictions, with SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk and American officials giving different accounts.

The disruption encouraged Kyiv to explore satellite infrastructure that it can control rather than depend entirely on external services.

At this stage, Obria Nano remains an experimental spacecraft intended to support the development of a Ukrainian communications constellation.

“For us, this project is about more than launching a satellite. It is an opportunity to lay the foundation for an independent communications network for Ukraine,” said Misha Rudominski, Himera's co-founder and chief executive

Obria Nano begins orbital testing as constellation plans develop

The companies said their Obria Nano spacecraft entered orbit after travelling aboard SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission on October 1.

Himera and GomSpace announced on October 27 that testing was underway, with results expected to guide the design of additional satellites.

They intend to develop a constellation capable of providing communications coverage across Ukraine.

Himera and GomSpace also envisage eventually producing spacecraft and ground terminals within Ukraine.

GomSpace, based in Denmark, supplies small spacecraft, communications payloads and satellite components, while Himera contributes experience developing military radio equipment.

Neither company has released Obria Nano's technical specifications, communications capacity, financing arrangements or the proposed number of spacecraft required for the planned network.

This system will probably not replace Starlink, whose existing network provides broader geographic coverage and established operational capacity.

Instead, a smaller Ukrainian constellation could supply dedicated links for selected defence activities while leaving commercial satellite services available for additional communications requirements.

Rudominski said the initial orbital work would help establish the technical capabilities needed for greater national control over communications infrastructure.

“We are starting by testing technologies in orbit, while our long-term goal is to develop capabilities that will strengthen the country’s strategic security and reduce dependence on external communications providers,” he said.

Via Spacenews

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