ExpressVPN makes its AI assistant and tracker blocking available to all users

ExpressVPN has added tracker blocking to its Basic plan, a tool previously limited to Advanced and Pro plans

ExpressAI is also now included with 50 daily credits, 1 model, and 100MB of storage

The change follows the February 2026 shift to three plans offering its new spread of tools

ExpressVPN has expanded what its entry-level Basic plan includes, adding two features that were previously reserved for higher-priced tiers.

Subscribers on Basic now get tracker blocking alongside access to ExpressAI, the company’s private AI assistant.

Until now, that level of protection started with the Advanced plan, while ExpressAI was exclusive to Pro. Here’s what’s changed, and why it matters.

Tracker blocking comes to Basic

The Basic plan already blocked ads, malicious sites, and adult content – a package ExpressVPN calls Lite Protection.

It lacked tracker blocking: the ability to stop scripts that follow you around the web and quietly build a profile of what you browse. That capability used to start at the Advanced tier but is now part of Basic.

For a plan that already sits at the cheaper end of the market, at just $2.99/month, that narrows the gap between budget and mid-tier subscriptions considerably.

Advanced keeps its other perks – 12 simultaneous connections versus Basic’s 10 and a more generous email protection allowance.

ExpressAI arrives on the lower tiers

The bigger addition is ExpressAI, a private AI assistant built on confidential computing. In plain terms, that means conversations are processed inside a protected environment that even the provider itself can’t read – a pointed answer to the growing unease over how much consumer AI chatbots actually see.

Basic subscribers get 50 credits a day, 1 AI model, and 100MB of storage, with web search included. Advanced bumps that to 100 credits daily, the same single model, and 500MB of storage. Pro – still the home for power users – retains the fullest version, with 500 credits per day, six AI models, and 2GB of storage.

Whether 50 credits and 100MB is enough depends on how heavily you lean on an assistant; it’s best thought of as a taste of the full service rather than a replacement for it. Yet for anyone curious about private AI who was put off by the Pro price, there’s now a much lower barrier to entry.

Part of a bigger push

The update extends a strategy ExpressVPN kicked off in February 2026, when it rebuilt its plan lineup around a suite of tools: the ExpressAI assistant, the ExpressMailGuard email shield and the Identity Defender monitoring service, which was limited to US users at launch.

ExpressKeys, the provider’s password manager, moved from the main app to a standalone one as part of the same shake-up. At the time, TechRadar’s Rob Dunne called the restructure “the biggest expansion to ExpressVPN’s portfolio since its eSIM launched in December 2024.”

Even then, Basic users missed out on much of it – no ExpressKeys, no Identity Defender, and no tracker blocking either. That’s what makes the current update notable.

With Black Friday landing on November 27, VPN providers are already dangling enticing offers: Surfshark was one of the first out of the blocks, dropping the price of its mid-tier plan to match its entry-level one. Against that backdrop, ExpressVPN’s richer Basic plan looks well positioned for the sales season.