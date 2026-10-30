IPVanish finally launches a dedicated IP — and it fixes one of the VPN's biggest gaps

IPVanish has launched a dedicated IP, a feature reviewers have long flagged as missing.

It gives you a fixed VPN IP address that no other user shares, with five locations at launch.

It's aimed at people who need reliable logins and remote access, but there's a privacy trade-off to weigh up.

IPVanish has launched a dedicated IP, an optional add-on that fills one of the most noticeable gaps in its feature list.

Until now, the provider only offered shared, dynamic IP addresses. Reviewers have repeatedly pointed to the missing option as a weak spot, particularly for remote workers and small businesses, and as recently as last week, rivals were still listing it as something IPVanish couldn't do.

NordVPN and Surfshark have offered dedicated IPs for years, so the launch brings IPVanish closer in line with the best VPN services on the market.

How IPVanish's dedicated IP works

When you connect to a VPN normally, you share an IP address with everyone else on that server, and you might get a different one each session. A dedicated IP flips that: it's a unique address assigned to a single user, and it stays the same every time you connect.

This stops you from getting locked out of your accounts when service providers get suspicious of your ever-changing IP address, and you can also add it to your allowed lists for remote work networks, staging servers, or a home NAS.

The add-on launches in five locations: New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Tokyo. It supports WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2, and works across IPVanish's Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Android TV, Fire TV, and Apple TV apps.

You buy and manage it through the IPVanish account portal, after which it appears under a Dedicated IP tab in the app's Locations menu. You're not locked in, either. You can switch between your dedicated IP and the regular shared servers at any time, so you only use the fixed address when you need it.

The privacy trade-off

This isn't an always-on feature, however. Shared IPs let you blend into a crowd, while a dedicated IP makes it easier for trackers to build a profile of your activity.

For everyday browsing, a shared IP remains the more private choice, which makes the option to easily switch back a welcome touch. But if endless verification checks or locked accounts have been driving you up the wall, the new feature is worth a look.

It also rounds out a busy year for the provider, following the launch of Threat Protection Pro and its ongoing move to RAM-only servers by 2027.