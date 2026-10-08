IPVanish has announced a swathe of changes as it embarks on a broader mission to help users outside of its VPN

Key changes include an improved antivirus, alongside 3 new subscription tiers.

The new antivirus product is being integrated across Windows and Mac

IPVanish has announced how it plans to transition from a traditional VPN to a comprehensive digital security solution.

The move aims to address the growing reality that modern cyber threats require a multi-layered defense. While a VPN is excellent for hiding your IP address and encrypting your web traffic on public Wi-Fi, it cannot stop you from accidentally downloading a malicious file.

"A VPN was never meant to be the whole answer," explained Subbu Sthanu, General Manager of Consumer Cybersecurity at IPVanish. "It protects your Internet connections and your privacy, but does not shield you from malicious downloads, fake login pages, and other threats."

Next generation protection

At the heart of this revamp is a brand-new, next-gen antivirus integrated seamlessly into IPVanish desktop clients for both Windows and macOS. Rather than users juggling multiple dashboards or downloading separate software, the new malware protection lives directly inside the existing VPN app.

According to the announcement, the new antivirus suite goes far beyond basic scanning. It offers robust Device protection, letting users run full malware scans on their hard drives and external devices, either on-demand or on a set schedule.

Crucially, the software also includes Real-time protection. Using AI-driven technology, this feature actively guards against ransomware, monitors file downloads for unexpected changes, prevents malicious software exploits, and blocks hostile background tasks.

Additionally, the suite's Web protection will block ads, trackers, and malicious websites, monitoring network activity for threats even when the VPN connection is turned off.

The antivirus is powered by the same engine used in VIPRE-branded AV products. In the March 2026 Malware Protection Test conducted by independent lab AV-Comparatives, the VIPRE Advanced Security engine achieved a staggering 99.91% protection rate against 10,000 recent malware samples, earning the lab's highest Advanced+ ★ ★ ★ rating.

New pricing structures

To accommodate the expanded feature set, IPVanish is restructuring its plans into three distinct tiers, giving customers more flexibility over their cybersecurity toolkit.

Essential: This is the traditional VPN package. Starting at $2.39 per month, it includes the core VPN service and Threat Protection.

This is the traditional VPN package. Starting at $2.39 per month, it includes the core VPN service and Threat Protection. Complete: The mid-tier plan adds the new next-gen Antivirus to the Essential package. On a two-year plan, this tier costs just $3.09 per month (an extra 70 cents).

The mid-tier plan adds the new next-gen Antivirus to the Essential package. On a two-year plan, this tier costs just $3.09 per month (an extra 70 cents). Advanced: The premium tier gives you everything in the Complete plan, while adding 1TB of Cloud Storage and the company's proprietary Secure Browser solution.

The expanded lineup marks a significant step forward for the brand, perfectly aligning with its new tagline, 'Control your digital world'.

By bringing high-tier antivirus and cloud backups under the same roof as its reliable VPN, IPVanish is making it easier than ever for users to secure their entire digital footprint.