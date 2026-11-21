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Best Black Friday streaming deals are live: Apple TV, Paramount+, Crunchyroll, and more from as low as $1.50 a month
Get up to 75% off your next streaming subscription this Black Friday
Black Friday streaming deals have arrived a few days early, and there are already plenty to choose from. Some of the most popular services, including Apple TV, Paramount+, and Prime Video, are offering huge savings.
I've picked out 10 of the best offers below, but if you want my shortlist? I'd pick up Apple TV for six months at 50% off or Paramount+ for less than $1.50 per month, as both match the record-low prices I saw around this time last year.
When you consider the fact that both services have raised their prices since then, the discounts are even better than before, so now is the time to get a genuine deal. After all, Black Friday is the best time to get a cheap streaming subscription, so don't dilly-dally. Or do, and read on for what's worth watching on each service.
The best early Black Friday streaming deals — quick links
- Apple TV: Six months for 50% less
- Paramount+: Less than $1.50 a month
- Prime Video: Up to 75% off add-ons
- Disney+ and Hulu: Bundle and save 52%
- Proton: Secure streaming for just $2.49
My top 10 early Black Friday streaming deals
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027.
Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30.
Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was
$24.98 now $11.99 at Disney
Okay, this isn't a dedicated Black Friday streaming deal, but it's one of the most popular bundles to buy instead of subscribing to each service individually, which would normally cost $12.49 a month each. With up to a 52% saving, you can get the best of Hulu and Disney+ in one neat subscription for less. We're expecting other Black Friday deals from Hulu especially to appear, so I'll highlight those when they arrive.
Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was
$9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon
If you like to manage your subscriptions all in one place, then you can get the same Black Friday Crunchyroll streaming discount that the anime streaming service is offering directly at Amazon until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have.
MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon
Amazon typically discounts its products during Black Friday, so it's not too surprising this record-low streaming deal for MGM+ has returned. As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30.
Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
Have you been meaning to watch the gritty crime drama Power, or time-traveling drama Outlander? Well, now's your chance because you can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30.
AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
Spooky season may be over, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard AMC+. The service is also home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30.
Apple TV (Prime Video add-on): was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Amazon
A more than 50% discount is not a deal to miss, especially when it's for a streaming service that typically doesn't get many deals. You will have to be signed up to Prime Video to be able to access but considering the time of year, it's a great time have Amazon Prime. You'll be able to lock in this low price for six months. The offer ends on November 30.
Paramount+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Amazon
In case you like to keep your streaming subscriptions all in one place, then Amazon also has the same bargain Black Friday streaming deal for Paramount+ on offer. You'll be able to get the service's 'Premium' plan as a Prime Video add-on for two months at this low price as long as you sign up before November 30.
Proton VPN Plus: Save 30% on 2-year plans
Was: $3.49 per month
Now: $2.49 per month
Great for privacy, streaming, and all sorts, you don't have to pick up Proton Unlimited for a taste of the best Black Friday deals. If all you need is a VPN, and super solid one at that, then Proton VPN Plus is currently down to its lowest price all year. In fact, it's even lower than last year's Black Friday price, so we highly recommend it.
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Quick poll: How many streaming services are you paying for right now?
I'm curious, I hear a lot about subscription fatigue, so how many streaming services are you currently subscribed to? Let me know in the poll below or leave a comment at the bottom of this article.
One of my favorite TV shows is available to stream on AMC+
With so many subscription add-ons discounted at Prime Video, it's hard to pick just one. But if you wanted a suggestion, I'd consider AMC+ so you can stream the TV show Mad Men, which was rated as one of the best TV shows of the 21st Century by The New York Times.
AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was
$10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon
What's worth streaming on Paramount+?
Aside from its library of blockbuster movies, gripping TV shows, and sports channels? Well, I'd single out the award-winning survival drama series Yellowjackets for one. The show released the first episode of its fourth and final season on Friday (November 20), so it's a perfect time to subscribe to Paramount+ to see how the story finishes.
Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle a Black Friday streaming deal?
Unfortunately not. The deal listed above is only the usual bundle discount that you save by not having to subscribe to each separately. But there's still a chance that Disney may release some deals closer to Black Friday itself. I'll be keeping an eye out for you here.
Prime Video's streaming add-on sale is back
If you're already signed up to Prime Video, you're in for a Black Friday streaming deal treat! From now until November 30, you can choose from a selection of discounted subscription add-ons. I've highlighted a few of the most popular above, but there are plenty more at Amazon to choose from.
Prime Video: Up to 75% off subscription add-ons
Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals?
I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.
Apple TV has adapted William Gibson's Neuromancer
An Apple TV deal is reason enough to subscribe to the service, given how rarely they come up. Add the fact that bagging its 50% off six months discount means you'll be ready to stream the new Neuromancer series when it launches in January, and it's a no-brainer if you ask me.
Apple TV: was
$14.99 now $6.99 at Apple
This Paramount+ deal is worth grabbing to finish the NFL season
Thanksgiving is coming up, so you know what that means: NFL and turkey!! You can get game ready for the tripleheader on Thursday, November 26, with this cheap Paramount+ subscription that will let you stream CBS live.
Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
What early Black Friday streaming deals are there?
Apple, Paramount, and Amazon have all pulled the trigger early, releasing some of the best discounts I've seen. What's even better is you can get the same low prices for Apple TV and Paramount+ as a Prime Video add-on to keep all your subscriptions in one place.
The best time of year to get a cheap streaming deal is back
Black Friday has come early for anyone looking to get a cheap streaming deal. I've already spotted a bunch of great discounts that I'll be rounding up in this article. Some of these are returning offers from last year, which means they're even better than what I saw in 2025 given all the price increases since then.
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