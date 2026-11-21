Black Friday streaming deals (Image credit: Disney; Amazon; Netflix; Paramount; Apple )

Black Friday streaming deals have arrived a few days early, and there are already plenty to choose from. Some of the most popular services, including Apple TV, Paramount+, and Prime Video, are offering huge savings.

I've picked out 10 of the best offers below, but if you want my shortlist? I'd pick up Apple TV for six months at 50% off or Paramount+ for less than $1.50 per month, as both match the record-low prices I saw around this time last year.

When you consider the fact that both services have raised their prices since then, the discounts are even better than before, so now is the time to get a genuine deal. After all, Black Friday is the best time to get a cheap streaming subscription, so don't dilly-dally. Or do, and read on for what's worth watching on each service.

My top 10 early Black Friday streaming deals

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027.

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30.

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $24.98 now $11.99 at Disney

Okay, this isn't a dedicated Black Friday streaming deal, but it's one of the most popular bundles to buy instead of subscribing to each service individually, which would normally cost $12.49 a month each. With up to a 52% saving, you can get the best of Hulu and Disney+ in one neat subscription for less. We're expecting other Black Friday deals from Hulu especially to appear, so I'll highlight those when they arrive.

Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was $9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon

If you like to manage your subscriptions all in one place, then you can get the same Black Friday Crunchyroll streaming discount that the anime streaming service is offering directly at Amazon until November 30. You'll be able to lock in this bargain price for six months, which is definitely useful considering how many episodes anime series typically have.

MGM+ (Prime Video add-on): was $7.99 now $1.99 at Amazon

Amazon typically discounts its products during Black Friday, so it's not too surprising this record-low streaming deal for MGM+ has returned. As a Prime Video subscriber, you'll be able to lock in this low price for two months with a Prime Video subscription, giving you even more choice for what to watch over the holiday season. This offer expires on November 30.

Starz (Prime Video add-on): was $11.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

Have you been meaning to watch the gritty crime drama Power, or time-traveling drama Outlander? Well, now's your chance because you can unlock access to every Starz Original for 75% off the usual monthly price. You'll only be able to have this low price for two months though, so be quick if those have been on your watchlist. This offer ends November 30.

AMC+ (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.75 at Amazon

Spooky season may be over, but that doesn't mean you should completely disregard AMC+. The service is also home to gripping dramas such as my personal favorite Mad Men, making it a great add-on to your Prime Video subscription because you'll easily be able to binge the whole series in the two months that this discount applies to. Just make sure to subscribe before the offer ends on November 30.

Apple TV (Prime Video add-on): was $14.99 now $6.99 at Amazon

A more than 50% discount is not a deal to miss, especially when it's for a streaming service that typically doesn't get many deals. You will have to be signed up to Prime Video to be able to access but considering the time of year, it's a great time have Amazon Prime. You'll be able to lock in this low price for six months. The offer ends on November 30.

Paramount+ (Prime Video add-on): was $13.99 now $2.99 at Amazon

In case you like to keep your streaming subscriptions all in one place, then Amazon also has the same bargain Black Friday streaming deal for Paramount+ on offer. You'll be able to get the service's 'Premium' plan as a Prime Video add-on for two months at this low price as long as you sign up before November 30.