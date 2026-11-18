Black Friday is more than a week away, but you wouldn't know it from a scan of Amazon's virtual shelves. The mega retailer has already cut prices on hundreds of great devices, and that's before its Black Friday sale officially kicks off tomorrow (Thursday 19 November).

• Check out Amazon's early Black Friday sale in full

As you'd expect, there are big savings to be had on some of Amazon's own devices, including Fire TV Sticks and Ring Doorbells, but we're yet to see any deals on Kindles or Fire Tablets, so expect lots more to come on that front later this week.

Elsewhere, there are a ton of great deals on headphones, including some of our favorites from Bose, Apple and Sony, and on OLED TVs including the awards-winning LG C6. You'll also find air fryers, coffee makers, Lego sets, smartwatches and more below — so read on and I'll help you find what you want for less.

My top 10 early Amazon Black Friday deals

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Coffee Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too. Read more Read less ▼

Save $1,300 LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon We've never seen the awesome LG C6 available for less than this — you're saving a massive $1,300 here on the model that we named our favorite TV this year. This OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than last year's C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. At this price, it's a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon We saw Apple's AirPods Pro 3 drop to $10 lower than this during June's Prime Day, but $179.99 is still an awesome deal on Apple's newest premium buds feature. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12 GPS, 42mm : was $399 now $329 at Amazon Amazon has a rare $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, which only came out a couple months ago, bringing the price down to a record-low $329.99, $20 below its previous record-low of $349 from October. The Watch 12 has new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, sleep and more. We'll be surprised if it drops much lower than this, but we'll keep checking! Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink - 2TB: was $669.99 now $518.95 at Amazon Can we really call $519 for 2TB of RAM a deal? A couple of years ago no, but right now that's one of the best offers you'll get. If you need 2TB of PS5 storage — to help free up space for a certain blockbuster game release, maybe — then this is well worth a look. Just don't find out how much it would have cost two years ago, it'll only upset you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the early Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Blink Mini 2K+: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $49.49 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $15 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist). Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Amazon devices

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon I've said higher up that you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if not you can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and more. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for a record-equaling $30.99. It may be cheap, but this doorbell is still smart, alerting you when it detects motion and featuring infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Blink Outdoor 4: was $299.99 now $104.99 at Amazon We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this early Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security? Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Appliances

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $389.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's early Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close. Read more Read less ▼

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Black Friday isn't only for big ticket items — it's also a great time to pick up household essentials for less. Crest's 3D Whitestrips are a great example: the best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 — one of the best prices we've seen. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $11.99 now $7.99 at Amazon This Kasa Smart Light Bulb, priced at $7.99, would make a great stocking stuffer. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your lights. Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — TVs

Save $200 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,097.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $897, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $79.99 — though it has been $10 cheaper in the past. This Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound for impressive audio, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa — all for under $100. Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — headphones

Save $4 Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector: was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $15 are an excellent early Black Friday deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector — which is iPhone 14 and before — so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($19 at Amazon). Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $359 at Amazon We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. We had nothing more to say except that they are the 'best active noise-canceling cans for the money.' Oh, and they're currently 20% off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($24) Nothing Ear (a): was $79 now $55 at Amazon These Nothing buds have been as low as $53 before, but we won't hold that against them — their current price still makes them a steal. Sure, they are a couple years old now, but as we said in our 5-star review, they "hit a resounding home run here" thanks to "meaningful noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the level, comfort, and longer battery life". Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% JBL Tune 530BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: was $59.95 now $29.95 at Amazon The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $29.95 — which is a massive 50% off. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge, which is enough to listen for more than three days continuously — and add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes with USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($81.99) Sony WH-1000XM6 : was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible, 4.5-star rated Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for $82 off with this pre-Black Friday limited-time deal. That's the cheapest they've ever been, making them an ever better purchase than they already were. The XM6s offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or you could treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season. Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 3 GPS, 40mm: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Amazon has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which matched the lowest price we've seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% Google Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $133.90 at Amazon A 16% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 only came out a few months ago, and it's already had a tasty price cut of $100. It's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it is a fantastic smartwatch for sure, with a repairable teardrop design plus top-tier health features such as Loss of Pulse detection. A very strong contender if you want a do-it-all smartwatch. Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Computing and gaming

Dell 15 Laptop: was $479.46 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $279.99 now $219.99 at Amazon One of TR's favorite ever wired gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant upgrade to make for GTA 6, particularly at this price. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider. Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Phones and tablets

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $399.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11-inch iPad Air M4: was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. Yes, it costs a fair bit more than the base iPad, but for that you're getting laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, all with an 11-inch screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399.99 now $1,049.97 at Amazon The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, pairing a high-end chipset, superb cameras, and an expansive display. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now — if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to its lowest price since Prime Big Deal Days in October. Read more Read less ▼

Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Lego

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was $22.99 now $18.39 at Amazon Lego Botanicals remain one of the most popular lines in the brick-building catalogue, and the Happy Plants set would make a great gift for someone this holiday season. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼