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Best Amazon Black Friday deals — Fire Sticks from $15, AirPods, Lego, Ring Doorbells and more early offers
Black Friday is still more than a week away, but there are a ton of great deals available
Black Friday is more than a week away, but you wouldn't know it from a scan of Amazon's virtual shelves. The mega retailer has already cut prices on hundreds of great devices, and that's before its Black Friday sale officially kicks off tomorrow (Thursday 19 November).
Jump to...
1. Amazon devices
2. Appliances
3. TVs
4. Headphones
5. Smartwatches
6. Computing & Gaming
7. Phones & Tablets
8. LEGO
• Check out Amazon's early Black Friday sale in full
As you'd expect, there are big savings to be had on some of Amazon's own devices, including Fire TV Sticks and Ring Doorbells, but we're yet to see any deals on Kindles or Fire Tablets, so expect lots more to come on that front later this week.
Elsewhere, there are a ton of great deals on headphones, including some of our favorites from Bose, Apple and Sony, and on OLED TVs including the awards-winning LG C6. You'll also find air fryers, coffee makers, Lego sets, smartwatches and more below — so read on and I'll help you find what you want for less.
The best early Amazon Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.35
- Appliances: Ninja, Keurig, Dyson, and more
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $23
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Holidays: gifts under $100
- Headphones: Up to 50% off Beats, Bose, Sony & more
- Laptops: Big savings on Lenovo, HP & Dell
- LEGO: Star Wars, Botanical, and more
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $74
- Smartwatches: up to 20% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $35
My top 10 early Amazon Black Friday deals
Amazon's latest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. It's a tiny bit more expensive than the basic HD version you can find below, but if you have a 4K TV then this is the one to go for. It also has a fancy new remote, although you don't get a couple of extra premium features such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos — if you want those, you'll need the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus or Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
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JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too.
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We've never seen the awesome LG C6 available for less than this — you're saving a massive $1,300 here on the model that we named our favorite TV this year. This OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than last year's C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. At this price, it's a steal.
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We saw Apple's AirPods Pro 3 drop to $10 lower than this during June's Prime Day, but $179.99 is still an awesome deal on Apple's newest premium buds feature. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding.
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Amazon has a rare $50 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, which only came out a couple months ago, bringing the price down to a record-low $329.99, $20 below its previous record-low of $349 from October. The Watch 12 has new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, sleep and more. We'll be surprised if it drops much lower than this, but we'll keep checking!
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Can we really call $519 for 2TB of RAM a deal? A couple of years ago no, but right now that's one of the best offers you'll get. If you need 2TB of PS5 storage — to help free up space for a certain blockbuster game release, maybe — then this is well worth a look. Just don't find out how much it would have cost two years ago, it'll only upset you.
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Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the early Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device.
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The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $15 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist).
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Amazon devices
I've said higher up that you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if not you can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and more.
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Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for a record-equaling $30.99. It may be cheap, but this doorbell is still smart, alerting you when it detects motion and featuring infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription.
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The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this early Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security?
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Appliances
Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy.
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The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's early Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close.
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Black Friday isn't only for big ticket items — it's also a great time to pick up household essentials for less. Crest's 3D Whitestrips are a great example: the best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 — one of the best prices we've seen. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
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This Kasa Smart Light Bulb, priced at $7.99, would make a great stocking stuffer. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your lights.
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — TVs
Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $897, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Amazon's cheapest early Black Friday TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $79.99 — though it has been $10 cheaper in the past. This Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound for impressive audio, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa — all for under $100.
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — headphones
If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $15 are an excellent early Black Friday deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector — which is iPhone 14 and before — so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($19 at Amazon).
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We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. We had nothing more to say except that they are the 'best active noise-canceling cans for the money.' Oh, and they're currently 20% off.
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These Nothing buds have been as low as $53 before, but we won't hold that against them — their current price still makes them a steal. Sure, they are a couple years old now, but as we said in our 5-star review, they "hit a resounding home run here" thanks to "meaningful noise cancellation, superb sound quality for the level, comfort, and longer battery life".
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The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $29.95 — which is a massive 50% off. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge, which is
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Right now, you can grab the incredible, 4.5-star rated Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for $82 off with this pre-Black Friday limited-time deal. That's the cheapest they've ever been, making them an ever better purchase than they already were. The XM6s offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or you could treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season.
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Smartwatches
Amazon has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which matched the lowest price we've seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12.
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A 16% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications.
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 only came out a few months ago, and it's already had a tasty price cut of $100. It's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it is a fantastic smartwatch for sure, with a repairable teardrop design plus top-tier health features such as Loss of Pulse detection. A very strong contender if you want a do-it-all smartwatch.
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Computing and gaming
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum.
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One of TR's favorite ever wired gaming headsets, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant upgrade to make for GTA 6, particularly at this price. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider.
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Phones and tablets
Apple's base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $399.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. Yes, it costs a fair bit more than the base iPad, but for that you're getting laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, all with an 11-inch screen.
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The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, pairing a high-end chipset, superb cameras, and an expansive display. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now — if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to its lowest price since Prime Big Deal Days in October.
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Early Amazon Black Friday deals — Lego
Lego Botanicals remain one of the most popular lines in the brick-building catalogue, and the Happy Plants set would make a great gift for someone this holiday season. This set is already 20% off at $18.39 on Amazon right now.
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We've never seen an all-in-one Lego Smart Play set available for less than the $55.99 you'll pay for Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter, so if you want to give Smart Bricks a go this is a great place to start.
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A Lego deal roundup wouldn't be complete without a set that lets you build Grogu, right? Well, right now you can build Grogu and the iconic Hover Pram for just $69.99 — a 30% discount and the lowest price we've seen for it.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon's cheap and capable Ember TVs are on sale
Alongside Fire TV Sticks, you can also save on standard Ember TVs in the early Black Friday deals at Amazon. That includes its cheap 4-Series Ember TV, that's a good option if you want a basic yet capable TV for any room in the house to watch or stream your favorite shows.
Amazon Ember TV 55-inch 4-Series TV: was
$399.99 now $239.99 at Amazon
My favorite headphones get a Black Friday discount
I've used a pair of Bose QuietComfort Headphones for many years now, and they remain some of the best cans I've ever had. Whether it's working in the office, commuting, or just sitting at home and needing to lock in for some focus time, the audio quality, noise cancellation and comfortable fit are all top-tier. Now, the latest Gen 2 model is down to a record-low price on Amazon for Black Friday
Bose QuietComfort Headphones (Gen 2): was
$359 now $199 on Amazon
A Black Friday favorite for a record-low price
Amazon launched a new version of its Fire TV Stick 4K recently, improving the design and performance to make it easier and smoother to use. It still covers all the streaming essentials, too, with access to all the popular apps, support for 4K resolution, and handy voice commands through Alexa. All of that is now down to a bargain price.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
$59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Welcome to our live coverage of the Amazon Black Friday sale
Always a big player when it comes to Black Friday, we're waiting for Amazon to officially kick off its sale on Thursday, November 19. However, there are dozens of early deals already available at the retailer right now. So, while we wait for the main event to start, I'm here to share all of our top picks.
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