The Grand Theft Auto VI shopping frenzy has drained plenty of wallets, going by all the apparel on Rockstar Games' official store being sold out and Sony's GTA 6 PS5 controller being in such high demand still.

If you missed the collectibles at the various pop-up stores that have been springing up, and doubt you'll land the Travis Scott, Rockstar, and Nike Air Force 1s or the Miami Heat, Nike, and Cactus Jack Vice City jersey, I've got plenty of alternatives.

For one, the GTA 6 PS5 controller and Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album are both still available to pre-order — you can find the latter either on CD or limited-edition vinyl from Amazon or Walmart.

Most of the other items below aren't part of the official merch run, so you won't find the limited-edition Goodtime State Collector's Box, which can also still be pre-ordered. Instead, I've included gaming magazine Edge's special GTA 6 issue, earlier games in the series, and some unofficial apparel and accessories for a bit of a fun.

Whether you want a Jason Duval-inspired Hawaiian-style shirt that you see him wear in the game, or a neon Vice City light for your gaming setup, there's something here for you. And of course, you can always gift the game itself.

Vice City shopping

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