GTA 6 must-have accessory deals live – this is the last chance to upgrade your setup for cheap before the game arrives

With Grand Theft Auto 6 right landing next month — it feels weird to say that now — this week's sales at retailers on both sides of the Atlantic offer the last best chance to stock up, refresh, or overhaul your console gaming setup to really enhance and get the most out of your experience.

With many of the TechRadar team looking to do exactly that ourselves this week, we're going to be putting together an extensive list of all the best deals and discounts across a host of PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S accessories right here.

With this week's discounts from retailers, led by Amazon's Big Deal Days event, being the last dedicated sales event before GTA 6 releases, now really is the best chance to jump on a deal you've been tracking, or spruce up a section of your setup to get the most out of the generational video game release.

We've got GTA 6 pre-order links at the top of the list below, just in case you haven't pre-ordered yet or were looking for the best possible price. We'll be building chunky lists of the best accessories that will enhance your GTA 6 experience and keeping you updated with live coverage of more as the deals and discounts roll in.

The best GTA 6 accessory deals in the US

The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK

GTA 6 pre-orders - US

GTA 6 Standard Edition - PS5: $79.99 at Amazon Amazon is the old reliable when it comes to in-demand products and pre-orders, so it is going to be a top place for US folks to place a PS5 pre-order on the game this week. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 Standard Edition - Xbox Series X: $79.97 at Amazon If you're on Xbox, then Amazon again has you well covered. Note that your order will arrive a week ahead of launch to give you plenty of time to pre-load. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 pre-orders - UK

GTA 6 headsets - US deals

Save $80 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Perhaps my favorite wired gaming headset ever, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to upgrade to now, ahead of GTA 6. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider. Read more Read less ▼

Playstation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $149 at Walmart These are right up there with my favorite gaming earbuds available right now, and this 25% discount makes them perfect to pick up now — especially if you plan on playing GTA 6 on your Portal too. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Inzone H9 2: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy We gave the H9 2 headset a really high score when we reviewed it, and it's a fantastic set for gaming on PS5 as well as on PC. If you've been eyeing a premium upgrade for your audio, then this might be a good one to go for. Read more Read less ▼

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: was $199.99 now $108.99 at Best Buy It's a few years old this headset now, but if you want something with utterly wild battery life that will keep even the longest multiple-days GTA 6 sessions going, then this is it. It's got that great HyperX sound too, and is nearly half price! Read more Read less ▼

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless headset for Xbox: $197.99 at Best Buy The Stealth Pro 2 may have taken the top spot now in Turtle Beach's headset lineup, but if you want something premium but are keeping an eye on the price tag, then the first Stealth Pro headset is still absolutely worth considering at this price. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 headsets - UK deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1: was £59.99 now £37.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a simple audio change without breaking the bank for GTA 6, then the Nova 1 from SteelSeries is a fantastic, no frills, comfortable headset with great audio. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P Wireless: was £129.99 now £99.98 at Amazon For PS5 players looking to go a bit bigger with their headset upgrade, though, the 5P from SteelSeries is a beauty and one of my favorite headsets of the past few years. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Gaming Earbuds : was £199 now £154 at Currys I love the Pulse Explore earbuds and their planar magnetic drivers; they give off supreme audio quality for such tiny devices. And with nearly a quarter off right now, these are perfect for PS5 and Portal players. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 controllers - US deals

GTA 6 DualSense Controller - Black Limited Edition: $84 at PlayStation Direct US Not a deal right now, sadly, but if you're going to buy any controller to play GTA 6 on the PS5, the Limited Edition Black DualSense from Sony is surely the best candidate. A slick-looking controller, if ever I've seen one. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 Dualsense Controller - Techno Red: was $84 now $69.99 at Walmart This is the best price on any kind of DualSense that I can find right now if you're looking to simply get a new standard pad in any colorway for GTA 6's release. Read more Read less ▼

Thrustmaster eSwap S Pro : was $149.99 now $102.84 at Amazon The more-streamlined version of the eSwap controller that Thrustmaster offers is perfect for those looking for a premium pad without spending top dollar, and this is a welcome discount too. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $49.49 at Amazon However, sometimes simplicity is best, and if you just want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 on Xbox to make sure you're fully covered, then this is a pretty good price. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 controllers - UK deals

GTA 6 DualSense Controller - White Limited Edition: £74.99 at Currys Currys still has stock of the Limited Edition white GTA 6 DualSense for those in the UK looking to fully embrace the game in their peripherals. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Playstation Dualsense Edge® Wireless Controller Midnight Black for Playstation 5: was £199.99 now £169.95 at Amazon The DualSense Edge is a terrific premium pad and features everything that makes the original DualSense excellent, and throws in some extra top-tier bits and bobs that will be perfect for those looking to customise their GTA 6 control inputs. This discount makes the price much more palatable too. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was £199.99 now £165.66 at Amazon Offering a host of customisation options and that Razer quality we know and love, the latest in the Raiju family is a great option for those considering a third-party PS5 controller. Read more Read less ▼

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was £179.99 now £142.95 at Amazon Looking for something premium for GTA 6 on Xbox Series X or S, controller-wise, then this is a welcome chunky discount on the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra pad that will give you some excellent customisation options. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 storage - US deals

Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink - 2TB: was $669.99 now $485 at Amazon It's a rough time to shop for any kind of memory right now, so genuine deals are a rarity. As a result, we're down to 'least terrible' levels of pricing, and if you need 2TB of PS5 storage, then this is one of the best options right now. Read more Read less ▼

Lexar NM790 SSD - 1TB: was $209.99 now $188.49 at Amazon Not a massive discount again, but this is one of the best prices I can currently see on a 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink right now. And it's one we've reviewed and liked! Read more Read less ▼

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 HDD - 2TB: $134.88 at Walmart The external market is not a huge amount better, but it could still prove a godsend if you just need to make room on your console for GTA 6 without uninstalling a bunch of stuff. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 storage - UK deals

Samsung 990 Pro PS5 SSD - 1TB: was £269.99 now £229.99 at Argos I vividly remember when we got to around 100 quid for a terabyte of storage in the UK, and now this — more than double that ratio — is currently one of our better options in the UK. Sigh. But still, at least it's one of the best you can get, and you won't have any performance regrets. Read more Read less ▼

Seagate Game Drive for PlayStation HDD - 2TB: £123.99 at Amazon You can't go wrong with Seagate's officially licensed external hard drives if you need some extra storage space, and this is an OK price in the context of the year we've had. Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 monitors & TVs - US deals

Samsung Odyssey G7 37" 4K curved monitor: was $899.99 now $479.99 at Amazon Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — only ten dollars off its lowest ever. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.90 at Best Buy Sitting right among hte top-tier TV recommendations we'll make ahead of GTA 6 are the LG C6 and C5 models from this year and last. They simply are the best all-round for gaming, and nearly everything else, to be frank, and this price is a tempter! Read more Read less ▼

GTA 6 monitors & TVs - UK deals

LG C6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was £1,199 now £1,099 at Currys If I'd got my way with a house move last year, this is probably the desk-friendly sized TV I'd be going for ahead of GTA 6: the latest in LG excellence packed into a 48-inch television and with £100 off. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung R95H 65-inch 4K Micro RGB TV: was £3,099 now £2,799 at Currys If you're keen on Samsung's latest and flagship Micro RGB screen tech, then this solid 300-quid discount on the 65-inch R95H comes at a perfect time before GTA 6 arrives. Read more Read less ▼