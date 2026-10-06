GTA 6 must-have accessory deals live – this is the last chance to upgrade your setup for cheap before the game arrives

Live
With Grand Theft Auto 6 right landing next month — it feels weird to say that now — this week's sales at retailers on both sides of the Atlantic offer the last best chance to stock up, refresh, or overhaul your console gaming setup to really enhance and get the most out of your experience.
With many of the TechRadar team looking to do exactly that ourselves this week, we're going to be putting together an extensive list of all the best deals and discounts across a host of PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S accessories right here.
With this week's discounts from retailers, led by Amazon's Big Deal Days event, being the last dedicated sales event before GTA 6 releases, now really is the best chance to jump on a deal you've been tracking, or spruce up a section of your setup to get the most out of the generational video game release.
We've got GTA 6 pre-order links at the top of the list below, just in case you haven't pre-ordered yet or were looking for the best possible price. We'll be building chunky lists of the best accessories that will enhance your GTA 6 experience and keeping you updated with live coverage of more as the deals and discounts roll in.
The best GTA 6 accessory deals in the US
- Amazon: official Xbox controllers from under $50
- PS Direct: pre-order the GTA 6 DualSense pads
- Best Buy: save $500 on the brilliant LG B6 OLED TV
- Target: take $50 off the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds
- GameStop: external Xbox drives from $59.99
- Newegg: PS5 SSDs at their lowest prices for 30 days
- SteelSeries: $40 off the new Arctis Nova Pro Omni headset
- Samsung: up to $1400 off OLED TVs
- Sony: get $800 off this year's Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV
- Razer: save 15% on the Wolverine V3 Pro Xbox pad
- Dell: $50 off Alienware gaming monitors
- B&H Photo: save up to $145 on Samsung external drives
The best Black Friday PS5 sales in the UK
- Amazon: save £30 on a DualSense Edge
- EE: just £45 for an official Xbox controller
- Very: save up to £18 on DualSense controllers
- Currys: headsets from just £14.99
- Argos: get £50 an Arctis Nova Pro Omni with a PS5 console
- The Game Collection: save £80 on the Victrix Pro BFG Xbox controller
- ShopTo: has the best prices on PS Store cards
- SteelSeries: get the Arctis GameBuds for just £99
- Samsung: save £100 off the flagship Micro RGB TVs
- Razer: £10 off your first order
- Dell: get over £120 off Alienware gaming monitors
GTA 6 pre-orders - US
Amazon is the old reliable when it comes to in-demand products and pre-orders, so it is going to be a top place for US folks to place a PS5 pre-order on the game this week.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🔆Walmart: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
- 🏷️Best Buy: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
- 🎯Target: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
- 🎮GameStop: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
If you're on Xbox, then Amazon again has you well covered. Note that your order will arrive a week ahead of launch to give you plenty of time to pre-load.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🔆Walmart: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - $79.99
- 🏷️Best Buy: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - $79.99
- 🎯Target: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - $79.99
- 🎮GameStop: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - $79.99
GTA 6 pre-orders - UK
In the UK, Amazon is the place to consider nailing a GTA 6 pre-order this sales week, but a host of other UK retailers are getting involved too.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🧸Smyths Toys: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.99
- 📱EE: Standard Edition PS5 - £68
- 𝓥 Very: Standard Edition PS5 - £69.99
- 🟥Argos: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.99
- ©️Currys: Standard Edition Xbox Series X/S - £69.99
- 🟡ShopTo: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.85
- 🎮The Game Collection: Standard Edition - £67.95
- 🛍️John Lewis: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.95
- 💥Hit: Standard Edition PS5 - £66.85
- 🕹️Game: Standard Edition PS5 - £69.99
The Xbox Series X|S version of the game is also available to pre-order at Amazon, and you'll get it before the game's launch date for pre-loading convenience.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🧸Smyths Toys: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.99
- 📱EE: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £68
- 𝓥 Very: Standard Edition Xbox Series X - £69.99
- 🟥Argos: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.99
- ©️Currys: Standard Edition Xbox Series X/S - £69.99
- 🟡ShopTo: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.85
- 🎮The Game Collection: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.95
- 🛍️John Lewis: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.95
- 💥Hit: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £66.85
- 🕹️Game: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £69.99
GTA 6 headsets - US deals
Perhaps my favorite wired gaming headset ever, this price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is a brilliant one to upgrade to now, ahead of GTA 6. For anyone wanting to immerse themselves more deeply in Vice City, this is a tethered headset to really consider.
Read moreRead less▼
These are right up there with my favorite gaming earbuds available right now, and this 25% discount makes them perfect to pick up now — especially if you plan on playing GTA 6 on your Portal too.
Read moreRead less▼
We gave the H9 2 headset a really high score when we reviewed it, and it's a fantastic set for gaming on PS5 as well as on PC. If you've been eyeing a premium upgrade for your audio, then this might be a good one to go for.
Read moreRead less▼
It's a few years old this headset now, but if you want something with utterly wild battery life that will keep even the longest multiple-days GTA 6 sessions going, then this is it. It's got that great HyperX sound too, and is nearly half price!
Read moreRead less▼
The Stealth Pro 2 may have taken the top spot now in Turtle Beach's headset lineup, but if you want something premium but are keeping an eye on the price tag, then the first Stealth Pro headset is still absolutely worth considering at this price.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 headsets - UK deals
If you're looking for a simple audio change without breaking the bank for GTA 6, then the Nova 1 from SteelSeries is a fantastic, no frills, comfortable headset with great audio.
Read moreRead less▼
For PS5 players looking to go a bit bigger with their headset upgrade, though, the 5P from SteelSeries is a beauty and one of my favorite headsets of the past few years.
Read moreRead less▼
I love the Pulse Explore earbuds and their planar magnetic drivers; they give off supreme audio quality for such tiny devices. And with nearly a quarter off right now, these are perfect for PS5 and Portal players.
Read moreRead less▼
The official Xbox Wireless Headset is an underrated headset that can provide awesome audio and seamless integration for those on a Team Green console.
Read moreRead less▼
This deal is a delightful offering for a mid-to-high-level headset from Turtle Beach that will give you a lovely audio boost for travelling the streets of Vice City.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 controllers - US deals
Not a deal right now, sadly, but if you're going to buy any controller to play GTA 6 on the PS5, the Limited Edition Black DualSense from Sony is surely the best candidate. A slick-looking controller, if ever I've seen one.
Read moreRead less▼
Alternatively, the brilliant white-looking GTA 6 DualSense is also one to consider and is not just limited to PlayStation Direct.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the best price on any kind of DualSense that I can find right now if you're looking to simply get a new standard pad in any colorway for GTA 6's release.
Read moreRead less▼
Nacon makes some excellent controllers for PS5, and if you're looking for an asymmetrical pad that offers some robust customisation, then this is a great deal to consider.
Read moreRead less▼
The more-streamlined version of the eSwap controller that Thrustmaster offers is perfect for those looking for a premium pad without spending top dollar, and this is a welcome discount too.
Read moreRead less▼
However, sometimes simplicity is best, and if you just want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 on Xbox to make sure you're fully covered, then this is a pretty good price.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 controllers - UK deals
Currys still has stock of the Limited Edition white GTA 6 DualSense for those in the UK looking to fully embrace the game in their peripherals.
Read moreRead less▼
It's listed as the 'PC ready' variant that Sony is trying to market strongly, but this is still just the best DualSense price going right now.
Read moreRead less▼
The DualSense Edge is a terrific premium pad and features everything that makes the original DualSense excellent, and throws in some extra top-tier bits and bobs that will be perfect for those looking to customise their GTA 6 control inputs. This discount makes the price much more palatable too.
Read moreRead less▼
Offering a host of customisation options and that Razer quality we know and love, the latest in the Raiju family is a great option for those considering a third-party PS5 controller.
Read moreRead less▼
If you use the code GAMING20, you can snag 20% off a regular black Xbox controller right now, which takes it below 40 quid!
Read moreRead less▼
Looking for something premium for GTA 6 on Xbox Series X or S, controller-wise, then this is a welcome chunky discount on the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra pad that will give you some excellent customisation options.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 storage - US deals
It's a rough time to shop for any kind of memory right now, so genuine deals are a rarity. As a result, we're down to 'least terrible' levels of pricing, and if you need 2TB of PS5 storage, then this is one of the best options right now.
Read moreRead less▼
Not a massive discount again, but this is one of the best prices I can currently see on a 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink right now. And it's one we've reviewed and liked!
Read moreRead less▼
Going a bit cheaper still, somehow, this Corsair offering is still expensive in the grand scheme of things, but if you need a 1TB hit right now, then this could be a lifesaver.
Read moreRead less▼
The external market is not a huge amount better, but it could still prove a godsend if you just need to make room on your console for GTA 6 without uninstalling a bunch of stuff.
Read moreRead less▼
This is one of Seagate's non-gaming offerings and will be a reliable performer and do the job for you — and for a few bucks less, too.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 storage - UK deals
I vividly remember when we got to around 100 quid for a terabyte of storage in the UK, and now this — more than double that ratio — is currently one of our better options in the UK. Sigh. But still, at least it's one of the best you can get, and you won't have any performance regrets.
Read moreRead less▼
You can shave a bit more money off the price of admission for a new 1TB PS5 SSD by heading to Smyths Toys and going for the WD Black SN850P, which is a great drive.
Read moreRead less▼
Sadly, not a deal, but this is an OK price given the times we live in on a well-reviewed and high-performing SSD with a PS5-friendly heatsink.
Read moreRead less▼
You can't go wrong with Seagate's officially licensed external hard drives if you need some extra storage space, and this is an OK price in the context of the year we've had.
Read moreRead less▼
If you have to have an SSD as your hard drive solution, then this Acer offering is pretty good as deals go right now, even though the discount itself is small.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 monitors & TVs - US deals
Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — only ten dollars off its lowest ever.
Read moreRead less▼
if you're happy with a lower resolution but still want a quality panel on a PS5 or Xbox monitor, then this current deal over at Best Buy on an AOC screen is a belter with $200 off.
Read moreRead less▼
Sitting right among hte top-tier TV recommendations we'll make ahead of GTA 6 are the LG C6 and C5 models from this year and last. They simply are the best all-round for gaming, and nearly everything else, to be frank, and this price is a tempter!
Read moreRead less▼
PS5 players of GTA 6 might well be wanting something Sony-shaped for their TV upgrade; however, and Sony's OLED TVs are also some of the best in the business. This is a huge chunk of a big, quality screen.
Read moreRead less▼
Prefer your TVs Samsung-shaped? Then fear not, as there are plenty of that brand's screens caught up in the autumn sales too, with this S90F particularly catching my eye at $1,200 off its sticker price.
Read moreRead less▼
GTA 6 monitors & TVs - UK deals
If I'd got my way with a house move last year, this is probably the desk-friendly sized TV I'd be going for ahead of GTA 6: the latest in LG excellence packed into a 48-inch television and with £100 off.
Read moreRead less▼
However, for those looking to go big and go home in their Vice City visual experience, the 65-inch variant of the C6 can be had for 10% less at Argos right now when you use the code GAMING10.
Read moreRead less▼
This appears to be the best price right now on the brilliant Sony Bravia 8 II, which is one of the finest PS5 companions money can buy right now.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're keen on Samsung's latest and flagship Micro RGB screen tech, then this solid 300-quid discount on the 65-inch R95H comes at a perfect time before GTA 6 arrives.
Read moreRead less▼
For those looking at a smaller budget, Hisense is a superb brand to consider and is often underrated adn overlooked. This 55-inch H7S has a chunky £400 off its price tag too, which is excellent.
Read moreRead less▼
A Samsung Odyssey 4K monitor for less than £350 is worth taking note of if you're in need of an upgrade, and this variant of the G7 from the screen specialist giant looks to be a great deal.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Not much price movement in the US however
For any early birds in the US joining us, there sadly hasn't been as much movement on the price of the game on that side of the pond.
It's readily available to pre-order, though, from all the major players, which you can jump to from the links below.
Amazon is the old reliable when it comes to in-demand products and pre-orders, so it is going to be a top place for US folks to place a PS5 pre-order on the game this week.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🔆Walmart: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
- 🏷️Best Buy: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
- 🎯Target: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
- 🎮GameStop: Standard Edition PS5 - $79.99
If you're on Xbox, then Amazon again has you well covered. Note that your order will arrive a week ahead of launch to give you plenty of time to pre-load.
Read moreRead less▼
The only way to start...
However, there's only one place to really get going, and that's with the game itself.
If you haven't pre-ordered yet, then now is as good a time as any, and in the UK, which I'm starting with here, we have seen a bit of movement in the price since pre-orders began. The full list is below, but you can now pre-order GTA 6 for less than 68 quid in some places!
In the UK, Amazon is the place to consider nailing a GTA 6 pre-order this sales week, but a host of other UK retailers are getting involved too.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🧸Smyths Toys: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.99
- 📱EE: Standard Edition PS5 - £68
- 𝓥 Very: Standard Edition PS5 - £69.99
- 🟥Argos: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.99
- ©️Currys: Standard Edition Xbox Series X/S - £69.99
- 🟡ShopTo: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.85
- 🎮The Game Collection: Standard Edition - £67.95
- 🛍️John Lewis: Standard Edition PS5 - £67.95
- 💥Hit: Standard Edition PS5 - £66.85
- 🕹️Game: Standard Edition PS5 - £69.99
The Xbox Series X|S version of the game is also available to pre-order at Amazon, and you'll get it before the game's launch date for pre-loading convenience.
Read moreRead less▼
- 🧸Smyths Toys: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.99
- 📱EE: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £68
- 𝓥 Very: Standard Edition Xbox Series X - £69.99
- 🟥Argos: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.99
- ©️Currys: Standard Edition Xbox Series X/S - £69.99
- 🟡ShopTo: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.85
- 🎮The Game Collection: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.95
- 🛍️John Lewis: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £67.95
- 💥Hit: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £66.85
- 🕹️Game: Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S - £69.99
Hello and welcome!
Hello there!
We're embarking on this sales season by dedicating our expertise to hunting around for the best deals, discounts, and sales that will enhance your GTA 6 experience when the game arrives next month.
With the likes of this week's Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, and other retailers' efforts to appeal to our wallets, this is our last best chance to make tangible improvements to our gaming setups before we dive into Vice City again. With Black Friday arriving comfortably after GTA 6 time, now is the time to strike, whichever side of the Atlantic you're on.
As a result, we're going to be sharing all the best deals and discounts on all things that will boost your setup, from powerful consoles to audio-changing headsets, and from customizable controllers to immersion-enhancing screens. Strap in!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.