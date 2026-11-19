Grand Theft Auto 6 vice president of technology David Hynd says the wanted system was designed to make players "feel the seriousness of your actions"

He explains that the system went through lots of iterations during development, as Rockstar thought the cops were "too easy or too hard"

Hynd says "competent pursuit behaviours" were "crucial" to building the most authentic wanted system

Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature a vastly improved, reactive wanted system compared to GTA 5, which was designed to make players "feel the seriousness of your actions."

Responding to questions sent directly to Rockstar by TechRadar Gaming, vice president of technology David Hynd said the law enforcement and crime system saw "lots and lots of iteration," as "there were many times throughout development where the cops were too easy or too hard."

"We had to figure out which levers to pull to balance things out. And so we added a crazy amount of levers for the team to play with!" Hynd said.

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At lower star levels, Rockstar wanted the cops to feel "slightly different, but definitely easier," he explained, giving the team room to make the cops more realistic in terms of behaviour.

"At times, we use unfit cop types that are easy to get away from, who might give up when chasing you," Hynd added.

That's when Rockstar introduced the game's arrest/surrender systems at lower star levels; however, the team still wanted players to feel the heat if their actions get riskier.

"On the opposite side of the fence, we wanted you to feel the seriousness of your actions at higher wanted levels as you need to commit some serious crimes to get your star level that high," Hynd said.

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The developer continued, saying some of the things that were "crucial to achieving this" included "competent pursuit behaviours." This meant that "cops had to be able to keep up in busy streets and drive similarly to the player," such as against traffic or off- road.

"Once we had a suite of behaviours, we were happy with (ramming, PIT manoeuvres, boxing in, blocking in front, shooting out tyres, etc.), we were able to adapt and choose the best ones to orchestrate the kind of experience we wanted players to have," Hynd said.

"We can decide how many units to dispatch, where to place roadblocks, and how aggressive cops should be at stopping you."

GTA 6 finally launches tomorrow for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and if you've pre-ordered, you still have enough time to pre-load. If you haven't got around to it yet, here's your guide to the best places to buy GTA 6.