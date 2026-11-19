The sheer efficiency of modern components means that you can get plenty of computing power inside a tiny chassis - and the GMKtec NucBox M6 is a good example of this.

The system measures just 5.07 x 5 x 1.88 inches and weighs only 1.1 pounds, but it still packs a six-core AMD processor and serious expansion potential.

And, thanks to an early Black Friday sale, it currently costs $499.99 after being reduced from $579.99.

Today’s best GMKtec M6 Ultra deal

Black Friday Save $80 GMKtec M6 Ultra: was $579.99 now $499.99 at GMK tec The $499.99 configuration includes 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, with an $80 saving available directly from GMKtec. If you’d like a model with 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD - ideal for tougher work scenarios - then its original price of $749.99 has been reduced to $679.99. For those who want a barebones rig, expect to pay $269.99 rather than $399.99.

Why we recommend the GMKtec M6 Ultra

The Ryzen 5 7640HS processor has six cores, 12 threads, and a boost speed of 5GHz. It also includes a Radeon 760M integrated graphics chip. It’s well suited to office work, multitasking and lighter gaming - think titles like Fortnite or League of Legends.

It won’t handle tougher, high-end games, and the processor doesn’t have the power for heavier tasks like analyzing large data sets or tackling software development.

There’s room to upgrade, too. Two DDR5 memory slots support up to 128GB RAM, even if you have to remove the original memory to deploy an effective upgrade, and the system has two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots that support up to 8TB of storage per slot. USB4, Wi-Fi 6E and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet provide plenty of connectivity.

The main limitation is its integrated graphics, which won’t deliver the performance needed for demanding games.

Price context and historical value

At $499.99, the M6 Ultra is available with an $80 discount against its displayed price. That’s around a 14% discount. That’s better than the approximately 9% price drop that GMKtec is offering on the 32GB model right now.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… your next mini PC needs to handle everyday computing and esports.

❌ Skip it if… you need serious gaming performance or the computing power for tough workloads.