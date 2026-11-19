Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, November 18 (game #990).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #991) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Quite bright

NYT Strands today (game #991) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RARE

RATS

STARE

CHILL

CHILI

LINT

NYT Strands today (game #991) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #991) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #991) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #991, are…

CLEVER

SAVVY

SMART

INTELLIGENT

SHREWD

ASTUTE

SPANGRAM: ONTHEBALL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

As a very smart person myself (joking), I had no problems at all in solving today's Strands… except that's not entirely true. You see I fairly quickly grasped that what I needed was words about being brainy, but after I found CLEVER, SMART and INTELLIGENT I stalled a little.

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The spangram in particular proved a tricky beast — I could see ON THE, but what followed that? It took me an age to realize it was ON THE BALL, proving that I am most definitely not Quite bright at all.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, November 18, game #990)

BUGLE

TRUMPET

TROMBONE

CORNET

TUBA

EUPHONIUM

SPANGRAM: BRASSBAND