Buying gifts is hard. Even if you know what your family and friends are into (Cooking? Knitting? D&D?), choosing a passion-specific gift is risky. But you know what everyone has? A phone. And so everyone — even, maybe, your grandmother — will appreciate a helpful phone accessory.

I’m TechRadar’s Phones Editor, and in addition to testing all the best phones throughout the year, I also test hundreds (and I really do mean hundreds) of cases, chargers, trackers, tripods, and more. In this guide, I’ve highlighted 15 of my favourite phone accessories for your perusal, all of which we’ve covered in some way or another on TechRadar.

As an iPhone user, I’ve got several of these accessories in my personal rotation — specifically the Apple AirTag, Moft Snap Case MOVAS, Anker Nano Power Bank, and Belkin 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger — but I’ve also included plenty of Android-compatible gadgets in this roundup, including the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, Peak Design SlimLink Case for Pixel, and Peak Design Mobile Tripod.

Scroll on for my full set of recommendations, many of which will be on sale over the next few weeks (if they’re not already) as the holiday gifting season gets underway.

Written by Written by Axel Metz Phones Editor I'm TechRadar's Phones Editor, and have been reviewing and writing about the best mobile devices for almost six years. Based in the UK, I handle news and feature coverage for the phones section of the site, and regularly edit TechRadar's phones-related reviews and buying guides. You'll find my byline on over 2,000 TechRadar articles.

Phone accessory gifts under $100

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