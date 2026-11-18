Samsung’s 990 PRO has been around for a few years, but it’s a sign of its quality that it remains one of the most impressive PCIe 4.0 SSDs we’ve tested.

In Newegg’s Black November sale, the 2TB model is currently available for $389.99, down from its listed price of $639.99. That’s a $250 discount on a high-performance drive that can handle gaming, video editing, and workstation workloads with ease.

Today’s best Samsung 990 PRO 2TB deal

Black Friday Save 39% ($250) Samsung 990 PRO 2TB: was $639.99 now $389.99 at Newegg Newegg is selling the 2TB Samsung 990 PRO for $389.99 with free shipping. That’s a 39% reduction against its advertised regular price. This is the non-heatsink version, so check that your motherboard has suitable M.2 cooling - and if you do want the heatsink version, Newegg has that on sale for $483.45.

Why we recommend the Samsung 990 PRO

The 990 PRO is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that serves up sequential read speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,900MB/s. It also features 2GB of DRAM cache and Samsung’s V-NAND technology.

We awarded it five stars and a Best in Class award in our review, praising its stunning performance and reliability. Our testing recorded sequential read and write speeds of 7,465MB/s and 6,888MB/s respectively. It also transferred a 10GB folder of smaller files in just over seven seconds.

That makes it appealing for creative professionals handling large projects, although gamers should also appreciate its rapid loading times.

There are two things to consider: this is a slightly older drive that doesn’t support PCIe 5.0, so you should consider a newer SSD if you’re running tougher workloads and want to extract every ounce of speed. Also bear in mind that it can run hot under sustained workloads, so you’ll need appropriate cooling - whether that’s from the drive’s own heatsink or from your motherboard.

Read our full Samsung 990 PRO review

Price context and historical value

At $389.99, the 990 PRO is easier to justify - it’s still a premium SSD, but it’s a few years old now, and there are plenty of PCIe 5.0 models on the market.

That $250 discount is very attractive, and this drive looks even better if you don’t have a PCIe 5.0 motherboard and would rather invest in proven PCIe 4.0 technology than pay extra for bandwidth you might not use.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung 990 PRO if… you want exceptionally fast PCIe 4.0 storage for gaming, video editing or demanding creative workloads.

❌ Skip the Samsung 990 PRO if… you need PCIe 5.0 performance, want a cheaper everyday storage upgrade or don’t have suitable M.2 cooling.