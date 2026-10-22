Samsung's 990 Pro SSD is a stellar drive - it scored 5 stars in our tests, earning itself a Best-in-Class award. Sequential read speeds hit up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds reach up to 6,900MB/s. That makes it well suited to transferring large files and handling challenging storage tasks, and one of the reasons we called it "absolutely stellar" in our review.

Now, the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro has dropped to $800 (was $1100) at Amazon. The high-capacity storage offers plenty of room for large files, demanding applications, and professional projects, while delivering some of the fastest speeds available over PCIe 4.0.

• Best for: Professionals who need a large amount of fast internal storage, particularly those working with high-resolution video, large datasets, and complex creative projects.

• What we like: In our tests, the 990 Pro gave us the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested.

Today's best Samsung SSD deal

Why we recommend it

In his five-star review of the 990 Pro SSD, our expert John said it was: "an absolutely stellar M.2 SSD for both professional users and gamers alike. With solid capacities at a fair price and the fastest read/write performance of any PCIe 4.0 SSD we’ve tested, this SSD should definitely be at the top of your list if you’re looking to upgrade or do a new PC build."

He summed up saying that "large project assets are going to load faster, games are going to have shorter loading screens, and you’re going to get overall great performance when just starting up an app or game, or while performing hefty file operations."

Random read performance is up to 1.6 million IOPS and random writes up to 1.55 million IOPS. The drive uses Samsung V-NAND TLC flash memory, an in-house controller, and 4GB of LPDDR4 DRAM cache. Having dedicated DRAM helps the controller manage data efficiently, particularly for demanding workloads.

The 4TB model carries a five-year limited warranty, subject to a 2,400TB total bytes written endurance limit. That's a great spec for a drive designed to handle large amounts of data.

Price context & historical value

Amazon usually sells the 4TB 990 Pro SSD for $1,099.99 but it's currently available for $799.90, $300.09 cheaper than normal. That isn't the lowest price we've seen it go for though. In 2023's Black Friday sales, it was priced at $249.99.

For more savings, we're tracking all the best SSD deals to help beat all the price hikes on components.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung 4TB 990 Pro SSD if...

You need 4TB of fast NVMe storage, regularly work with large files, and have a compatible PCIe 4.0 system that can take advantage of the drive's performance.

❌ Skip the Samsung 4TB 990 Pro SSD if...

Your main priority is low-cost storage, you don't regularly run demanding applications, or you're building a PCIe 5.0 system and want to explore newer SSD options.

More Samsung SSD deals

Save $200 Samsung 2TB 990 SSD: was $529.99 now $329.99 at Amazon If you don't need the speed and storage capacity of the 990 Pro, the base 2TB 990 SSD remains a solid choice for most users. It features PCIe 4.0 NVMe connectivity, sequential read speeds up to 7,250MB/s, write speeds up to 6,450MB/s, hardware encryption, and drive-management software.