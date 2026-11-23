The Samsung 990 Pro SSD has long been one of our favorite SSDs for creators, PC builders, and gamers. Currently, the 4TB version is down to $700 (was $1100) at Amazon for Black Friday, with price drops on the 1TB and 2TB versions, too.

Unless you need the workstation-level speeds of the 9100 Pro (also discounted for Black Friday), the 990 Pro is the internal SSD to opt for.

The PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 drive hits read/write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s respectively, alongside 2,400TB of rated endurance, AES 256-bit hardware encryption, and a five-year warranty.

Save $400 Samsung 990 Pro 4TB: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Amazon A PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSD in the M.2 2280 size with 4TB of storage and rated sequential speeds of up to 7,450MB/s reads and 6,900MB/s writes. It's single-sided, so it fits slim laptops and the PS5, and it's rated for 2,400 TB written with a five-year warranty. 1TB and 2TB capacities are also discounted.

Why we recommend it

We gave the 990 Pro a Best in Class award in our review, calling it a stellar SSD for both professionals and gamers. If your PC supports PCIe 5.0, faster drives like the 9100 Pro may be the better pick on speed, but the 990 Pro remains near the top of what PCIe 4.0 can deliver. For most users, it's the one we recommend.

Price Context & Historical Value

SSD prices have climbed sharply this year, and the 4TB 990 Pro was $799.90 at Amazon in late October, so $699.99 is the best price we've seen in months. It's still well above what this drive sold for last year, though. If you can wait for storage prices to settle, it may get cheaper, but we wouldn't count on it soon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB if...

you need 4TB of fast storage now, you want a drive that fits a PS5 or slim laptop, or you value Samsung's reliability and long warranty.

❌ Skip the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB if...

you have a PCIe 5.0 slot and want the fastest drive possible, you only need 1TB or 2TB, or you'd rather wait to see if storage prices fall.