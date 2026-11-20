If you edit video or move huge files every day, the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD is $399.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Creators and professionals with a PCIe 5.0 desktop who move large files regularly

● The deal: The Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD is $399.99 (was $679.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: PCIe 5.0 speeds up to 14,700MB/s reads and 13,400MB/s writes, 2TB of capacity, and Samsung's reliable controller and firmware

Save $280 Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB: was $679.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy A PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe SSD in the standard M.2 2280 size with 2TB of storage and rated sequential speeds of up to 14,700MB/s reads and 13,400MB/s writes. This listing is the version without a heatsink, so it suits motherboards with their own M.2 cooling.

Why We Recommend It

We gave the 9100 Pro 4.5 stars in our Samsung 9100 Pro review, where it posted the fastest write speeds we'd ever tested and earned a spot as the best SSD for professionals. Our review unit was the 1TB model, and the 2TB version is rated for the same 14,700MB/s reads. We'd point gamers elsewhere, since cheaper PCIe 4.0 drives load games almost as quickly, but for regular large file saves it's hard to beat.

Price Context & Historical Value

$400 has been the going rate for the 2TB 9100 Pro since the summer, and it dropped to $350 on Amazon for Prime Day in June. That makes $399.99 a fair price rather than a standout one. The $679.99 figure is Best Buy's comparable value, which matches the drive's peak price earlier this year.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung 9100 Pro if...

you have a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, you edit video or work with large project files every day, or you want one of the fastest consumer SSDs available.

❌ Skip the Samsung 9100 Pro if...

your PC only supports PCIe 4.0, since you won't get the full speed, you mainly want faster game loading, where cheaper drives are close, or you'd rather wait for a return to the $350 Prime Day price.