If you want a powerful everyday desktop that won't take over your desk, the Dell Slim Desktop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 is $1049.99 at Best Buy.

● Best for: Home and small office users who want desktop power in a compact tower

● The deal: The Dell Slim Desktop (Core Ultra 7 265, 16GB, 1TB) is $1049.99 (was $1,569.99) at Best Buy

● Why we like it: A 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265, 16GB of DDR5, a 1TB SSD, and room to add a low-profile graphics card or extra drive

Save $520 Dell Slim Desktop: was $1,569.99 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy Intel's Core Ultra 7 265 with 20 cores and boost speeds up to 5.3GHz, 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB SSD, and integrated Intel graphics. Inside the slim case there's a half-height PCIe x16 slot for a low-profile graphics card and a bay for a 3.5-inch hard drive, and you get DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, Wi-Fi, and gigabit Ethernet.

Why we recommend it

Dell's Slim Desktop (ECS1250) is a straightforward, well-built family and office PC, and the Core Ultra 7 265 gives it far more multi-core muscle than you'd expect from a case this small. Best Buy buyers rate it 4.7 out of 5 from more than 500 reviews, and Dell's own customer reviews describe it as compact, quiet, and fast for everyday work. We haven't reviewed it, and some owners note it lacks rear audio ports, so plan on using the front headset jack or USB audio.

Price Context & Historical Value

Dell sells the same Core Ultra 7 265, 16GB, 1TB configuration for $1,249.99 on its own site, so Best Buy's $ 1,049.99 is $200 less. Note that $1,569.99 is Best Buy's comparable value rather than a recent selling price. For a 20-core desktop with 1TB of storage, this is a strong price.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Dell Slim Desktop if...

you want a fast, compact desktop for work, school, and family use, you run lots of apps or browser tabs at once, or you want room to add a low-profile graphics card later

❌ Skip the Dell Slim Desktop if...

you want to play modern games without adding a graphics card, you need rear audio ports for speakers, or you'd prefer a mini PC that's even smaller.