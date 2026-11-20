Apple AirPods Black Friday sales: early deals on AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, AirPods 5
The AirPods range is on sale, but which products depends on where you are
The first Black Friday AirPods deals have started to roll out, and there's a split between the US and the UK in terms of what has good deals so far. If you're in the US, you can get two good deals: the AirPods Max 2 for $419 at Amazon (was $549) or grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $179 at Amazon (was $249).
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
In the UK, the new (only released in September) AirPods 5 have a nice early discount. You can get the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging for £119 at Amazon (was £139), and while it's not a huge price cut, it's great that such a new product has any money off, really.
US Quick Deals
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was
$549now $419 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
$249now $179 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods 4: was
$129.99now $89 at Walmart
UK Quick Deals
- Apple AirPods 5 With Wireless Charging: was
£139now £119 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
£219now £200 at Amazon
Today's best AirPods deals in the US
This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use…
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This is $10 more than the cheapest these have ever been, and if you want to just buy now rather than wait to see if there's a further discount, I wouldn't blame you — they're incredible value at this price. They're actually way better-than-average value at full price, so the discount only cements that. I use AirPods Pro 3 every day, and I love them.
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Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it.
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Today's best AirPods deals in the UK
It's not a big discount, but AirPods 5 only came out a couple of months ago, so it's possible the price won't drop any further than this. Either way, they're really impressive buds for the price, especially if you like the more open-ear design. Here's our 4.5-star AirPods 5 review. There is a cheaper model, but it's only £10 less, so we'd get the extra included here, such as wireless charging and a case that's harder to lose.
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The discount here is minimal. I'm hoping for another £20 off at least, at some point over Black Friday, so it's probably better to hold on at this stage. But still, it's an AirPods discount, so I'd be remiss not to show it to you! And AirPods Pro 3 are still awesome value at this price.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Home Tech, covering everything from TVs and home theater upgrades, to turntables and headphones, to air fryers and plug-in solar. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
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