The first Black Friday AirPods deals have started to roll out, and there's a split between the US and the UK in terms of what has good deals so far. If you're in the US, you can get two good deals: the AirPods Max 2 for $419 at Amazon (was $549) or grab the AirPods Pro 3 for $179 at Amazon (was $249).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, the new (only released in September) AirPods 5 have a nice early discount. You can get the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging for £119 at Amazon (was £139), and while it's not a huge price cut, it's great that such a new product has any money off, really.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best AirPods deals in the US

Save 24% Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use… Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon This is $10 more than the cheapest these have ever been, and if you want to just buy now rather than wait to see if there's a further discount, I wouldn't blame you — they're incredible value at this price. They're actually way better-than-average value at full price, so the discount only cements that. I use AirPods Pro 3 every day, and I love them. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best AirPods deals in the UK

Save £19 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £200 at Amazon The discount here is minimal. I'm hoping for another £20 off at least, at some point over Black Friday, so it's probably better to hold on at this stage. But still, it's an AirPods discount, so I'd be remiss not to show it to you! And AirPods Pro 3 are still awesome value at this price. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK