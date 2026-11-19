Keeping track of dozens of passwords can be frustrating, particularly when you're trying to use unique credentials for every account. NordPass Premium, powered by NordVPN, stores your passwords in an encrypted vault and makes signing in easier with automatic password filling across your devices.

Best For: Anyone who wants a secure password manager with autofill, breach monitoring, and tools to help protect their online accounts.

The Deal: NordPass Premium usually costs $83.72 but you can get it for $40.16 for the first 28 months using our exclusive coupon code TECHRADARPASS. That's 52% off, with four extra months included.

Best NordPass Premium deal

Why we recommend it

NordPass Premium brings together several useful security features in one password manager. The encrypted vault stores passwords, passkeys, credit card details, and other personal information, with support for securely sharing saved details.

The autofill and autosave features come in handy if you regularly sign in to multiple websites or create new accounts. NordPass can enter your saved credentials automatically, and biometric authentication lets you unlock your vault using Face ID or fingerprint verification on supported devices.

You also get Password Health, which can identify weak or reused passwords, and a Data Breach Scanner that will alert you when your information appears in known breaches. Email Masking allows you to use alternative email addresses instead of your primary address.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Mike said: "NordPass strikes the perfect balance between robust security and convenience, making it a top choice for anyone looking to safeguard their online life. It also offers some excellent features that businesses can utilize to enhance their credential security,"

Price context & historical value

The Black Friday offer reduces NordPass Premium from $83.72 to $40.16 for the first 28 months using code TECHRADARPASS, a saving of $43.56, or 52%. The four extra months extend the initial subscription beyond the standard two-year period. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee.

British buyers would usually pay £64.12, but the Black Friday deal brings the price down to £32.08 and you also get the four extra months.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy NordPass Premium if...

You want an encrypted password vault with convenient autofill, biometric unlocking, breach monitoring, and email masking at a low introductory price.

❌ Skip NordPass Premium if...

You only need basic password storage, prefer a free password manager, or specifically want NordPass Authenticator included in your subscription.