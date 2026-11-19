NordPass Premium is 52% off for Black Friday — pay just $40.16 with our exclusive code for two years of password protection, plus four extra months for free
Get password management and privacy features for less this Black Friday
Keeping track of dozens of passwords can be frustrating, particularly when you're trying to use unique credentials for every account. NordPass Premium, powered by NordVPN, stores your passwords in an encrypted vault and makes signing in easier with automatic password filling across your devices.
Best For: Anyone who wants a secure password manager with autofill, breach monitoring, and tools to help protect their online accounts.
The Deal: NordPass Premium usually costs $83.72 but you can get it for $40.16 for the first 28 months using our exclusive coupon code TECHRADARPASS. That's 52% off, with four extra months included.
Best NordPass Premium deal
NordPass Premium provides encrypted password and passkey storage, autofill, autosave, biometric authentication, Email Masking, Password Health, Data Breach Scanner, secure sharing, file attachments, and access across multiple devices for one user.
In the UK, NordPass Premium normally costs £64.12, but this Black Friday deal cuts the price to just £32.08.
Use coupon code TECHRADARPASS for the cheapest deal.
Why we recommend it
NordPass Premium brings together several useful security features in one password manager. The encrypted vault stores passwords, passkeys, credit card details, and other personal information, with support for securely sharing saved details.
The autofill and autosave features come in handy if you regularly sign in to multiple websites or create new accounts. NordPass can enter your saved credentials automatically, and biometric authentication lets you unlock your vault using Face ID or fingerprint verification on supported devices.
You also get Password Health, which can identify weak or reused passwords, and a Data Breach Scanner that will alert you when your information appears in known breaches. Email Masking allows you to use alternative email addresses instead of your primary address.
In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Mike said: "NordPass strikes the perfect balance between robust security and convenience, making it a top choice for anyone looking to safeguard their online life. It also offers some excellent features that businesses can utilize to enhance their credential security,"
Price context & historical value
The Black Friday offer reduces NordPass Premium from $83.72 to $40.16 for the first 28 months using code TECHRADARPASS, a saving of $43.56, or 52%. The four extra months extend the initial subscription beyond the standard two-year period. There's also a 30-day money-back guarantee.
British buyers would usually pay £64.12, but the Black Friday deal brings the price down to £32.08 and you also get the four extra months.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy NordPass Premium if...
You want an encrypted password vault with convenient autofill, biometric unlocking, breach monitoring, and email masking at a low introductory price.
❌ Skip NordPass Premium if...
You only need basic password storage, prefer a free password manager, or specifically want NordPass Authenticator included in your subscription.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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